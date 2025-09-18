Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / 'Very close to Modi, but sanctioned India': Trump on 50 per cent tariffs

'Very close to Modi, but sanctioned India': Trump on 50 per cent tariffs

The Trump administration has imposed a 50 per cent tariff on India, including a 25 per cent punitive duty for purchasing Russian oil

Donald Trump, Trump
President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Washington. (Photo:PTI)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 10:02 PM IST
US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he is very close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but imposed 50 per cent tariffs on India nonetheless because of its imports of Russian crude oil.
 
“I'm very close to India. I'm very close to the Prime Minister of India. I spoke to him the other day to wish him a Happy Birthday. We have a very good relationship, and he put out a beautiful statement, too. But I sanctioned them,” Trump said at a joint press conference with United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Chequers in Buckinghamshire.
 
The Trump administration has imposed a 50 per cent tariff on India, half of which is a punitive tariff for purchasing Russian oil. The American president defended the tariffs by saying that he wants to drop the price of Russian oil, which will eventually lead Moscow to drop out of the war in Ukraine.
 
“Very simply, if the price of oil comes down, Putin is going to drop out. He's going to have no choice. He's going to drop out of that war," Trump said.
 
However, India’s purchases of Russian oil have remained steady despite the tariffs. 
 

'I stopped the war': Trump repeats his claim

Despite repeated denials by New Delhi of any third-party involvement in pausing Operation Sindoor's hostilities, Trump once again repeated his claim that he played a role in ending hostilities between India and Pakistan in April after the Pahalgam terror attack. India has consistently maintained that the ceasefire was reached after the Pakistani Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called his counterpart across the border seeking a ceasefire.
 
“We did seven (conflicts) and most of them were not thought to be settleable. We did India, and we did Pakistan. That’s two nuclear (countries),” Trump said in the UK on Thursday.
 

Topics: Narendra Modi Donald Trump Trump tariffs Russia

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 10:01 PM IST

