Explained: What is India-Pak Simla Agreement and why it still matters

More than five decades ago, amid the snow-capped hills of Himachal Pradesh, India and Pakistan signed a historic accord aimed at resetting ties after one of the most consequential wars in South Asia's history. The Simla Agreement, inked on July 2, 1972 by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Pakistan's President Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, remains a pivotal — though often contested — cornerstone of India-Pakistan relations.

What is the Simla Agreement?

The Simla Agreement was a bilateral treaty between India and Pakistan, signed by former prime minister Indira Gandhi and then Pakistani president Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. It came in the immediate aftermath of the 1971 war, which led to the secession of East Pakistan and the creation of an independent Bangladesh.

The agreement marked a formal end to hostilities between the two nations and set out a roadmap for future engagement based on peaceful coexistence and bilateralism—a principle that continues to shape India's diplomatic posture.

What are the key provisions of the Simla agreement?

The agreement laid out several foundational principles to guide future relations between India and Pakistan:

>Peaceful settlement of disputes: Both nations pledged to resolve all disputes—including the Kashmir issue—bilaterally and without third-party intervention. This was a major shift from earlier stances that had invited or accepted international mediation.

> Respect for sovereignty: The two countries agreed to respect each other’s territorial integrity, political independence, and non-interference in internal affairs.

> Redrawing of the ceasefire line: The ceasefire line in Jammu and Kashmir, as it stood on December 17, 1971, was re-designated as the Line of Control (LoC). Both sides committed not to unilaterally alter the LoC — an attempt to stabilise the contested region.

> Normalisation of diplomatic ties: The agreement called for steps to restore diplomatic, economic, and cultural relations, including resumption of communications, travel, and trade links that had been severed.

> Release of prisoners of war: As part of the deal, India agreed to release over 93,000 Pakistani prisoners of war — one of the largest post-war prisoner releases in history.

How did India and Pakistan reach the Simla agreement?

The 1971 war was triggered by political turmoil and civil conflict in East Pakistan (now Bangladesh), which escalated into a full-blown military conflict. India’s decisive intervention led to a swift military victory, and Pakistan was forced to surrender in Dhaka on December 16, 1971.

In the war's aftermath, Pakistan faced immense diplomatic and military pressure. The Simla Agreement was a means to negotiate peace and secure the return of territory and prisoners.

The talks, held in the hill town of Shimla, were lengthy and contentious. A key sticking point was the status of Kashmir and how it would be referenced in the final document. While India maintained that all issues must be settled bilaterally, Pakistan sought to retain flexibility on raising the Kashmir issue internationally.

Despite early deadlocks, backchannel meetings and personal diplomacy between Indira Gandhi and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto helped break the impasse.

The final agreement was reportedly reached after a series of late-night conversations and a private dinner hosted by Bhutto. A delicate compromise was struck: while Kashmir was mentioned, the focus remained on bilateralism and peaceful dialogue.

What happened after the agreement?

The Simla Agreement established a diplomatic framework, but tensions persisted. While it helped restore diplomatic and economic ties, Kashmir remained unresolved. The agreement also did not prevent future conflicts, including the Siachen conflict (1984), the Kargil War (1999), and numerous cross-border skirmishes and terror-related incidents

India continues to cite the Simla Agreement in rejecting third-party mediation, particularly in forums like the United Nations. Pakistan, on the other hand, has at times sought international attention on Kashmir, interpreting the agreement differently.

Even today, the Simla Agreement is a diplomatic touchstone in South Asia. It remains the basis of India's insistence on bilateralism in talks with Pakistan. It also underpins the LoC, which continues to define military and political realities in Jammu and Kashmir.

However, with no sustained dialogue and frequent flare-ups along the border, the agreement’s long-term efficacy has been questioned.