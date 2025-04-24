Pakistan suspends Simla Agreement to counter India's Indus water move

Pakistan has announced the suspension of the 1972 Simla Agreement in a series of retaliatory measures against India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack that left at least 26 dead. According to a report by Pakistani media outlet Dawn, the tit-for-tat move includes the closure of the Wagah border for trade, suspension of Saarc visa exemptions for Indian citizens, and the expulsion of Indian military diplomats, who have been declared persona non grata.

Pakistan’s National Security Committee (NSC) — its highest decision-making body on national security — met for more than two hours to craft its response. The committee, while expressing condolences for the loss of lives in Pahalgam, categorically rejected India's countermeasures, calling them “unilateral, unjust, politically motivated, extremely irresponsible and devoid of legal merit".