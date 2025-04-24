Pakistan suspends Simla Agreement to counter India's Indus water move

Pakistan announced the suspension of the 1972 Simla Agreement in a series of retaliatory measures against India following New Delhi's response to a terror attack in Pahalgam that left at least 26 dead, mostly tourists. According to a report by Pakistani media Dawn, the tit-for-tat move includes the closure of the Wagah border for trade, suspension of Saarc visa exemptions for Indian citizens, and the expulsion of Indian military diplomats, who have been declared persona non grata.
Pakistan’s National Security Committee (NSC) — its highest decision-making body on national security — met for more than two hours to craft its response. The committee, while expressing condolences for the loss of lives in the Pahalgam terror attack, categorically rejected India's countermeasures, calling them “unilateral, unjust, politically motivated, extremely irresponsible and devoid of legal merit.”
Simla agreement suspended
The Simla Agreement is a peace treaty between India and Pakistan that was signed after the 1971 war. One key result of the agreement was the creation of the Line of Control (LOC) in Kashmir, which divided the region between India and Pakistan. The agreement also outlined the return of prisoners of war, the withdrawal of troops, and a promise to resolve future disputes through direct talks between the two nations. Now, Pakistan has suspended the treaty.
Pakistan announces retaliatory measures against India
The provisions, aside from the Simla agreement, mirror the measures announced by India on Wednesday in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack. Pakistan has denied any involvement and condemned the killing of tourists.
Among the key decisions announced by Pakistan:
- The Indian High Commission in Islamabad will be scaled down to 30 diplomats and staff by April 30.
- All Saarc visa exemptions for Indians have been suspended.
- India’s military attachés have been declared persona non grata.
- The Wagha-Attari border will be closed for trade indefinitely.
Pakistan warns India against Indus Waters Treaty suspension
The NSC also issued a stern warning over India’s move to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, a longstanding bilateral water-sharing agreement. Pakistan declared any attempt to stop or divert its share of the waters as an “act of war” and said it “vehemently rejects” India’s announcement to hold the treaty in abeyance. ALSO READ: 10 minutes of horror: How terrorists hunted tourists in Pahalgam meadow
Pakistan reiterated that it "remains committed to peace" and emphasised its desire for dialogue — albeit under conditions it deems fair and lawful.
Pahalgam attack
On April 22, gunmen opened fire on tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir. Pakistan-based militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba has taken responsibility for the attack that killed at least 26 people, most of whom were tourists. In response to the violence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed to pursue those responsible "to the ends of the Earth".