India suspends visa services for Pakistan nationals after Pahalgam attack

The Centre on Thursday announced its decision to suspend visa services for Pakistani nationals with immediate effect. This move follows decisions made by the Cabinet Committee on Security, following a terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

“In continuation of the decisions made by the Cabinet Committee on Security in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Government of India has decided to suspend visa services to Pakistani nationals with immediate effect,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Pahalgam attack: Cong calls for detailed analysis into 'security failures' According to the new directive, all existing valid visas issued to Pakistani nationals will stand revoked starting April 27. However, medical visas issued to Pakistani nationals will remain valid until April 29.

Pakistani nationals currently in India are required to leave the country before their visas expire under the revised terms.

The Indian government has also issued advisory urging Indian nationals to refrain from traveling to Pakistan. Those already in Pakistan are advised to return to India as soon as possible.

India's diplomatic measures

ALSO READ: India blocks access to Pakistan govt's X account after Pahalgam attack In the aftermath of the terror attack, India announced a series of tough measures. These included the suspension of the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, the immediate closure of the integrated check post at Attari, and the termination of travel privileges under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme. The government also revoked visas that had already been issued to Pakistani nationals and blocked the Pakistan government’s X account in India. Furthermore, Pakistani citizens in India under the Special Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) were instructed to leave the country within 48 hours.

Pahalgam terror attack

On April 22, a terrorist attack struck the popular tourist destination of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district. Armed terrorists opened fire indiscriminately on tourists at the Baisaran meadow, killing 26 people and injuring more than a dozen others.

The terror attack, one of the deadliest attacks in the region since 2019, triggered national outrage and demands for strong government action.