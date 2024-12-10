Faiz Hameed case: Why this former Pakistan ISI head is facing court martial

Pakistan's former intelligence chief, retired Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, has been formally indicted on “charges of engaging in political activities," Pakistani publication Dawn reported on Tuesday, citing an announcement by the Pakistani military's media affairs wing.

This development comes nearly four months after the Pakistan Army disclosed the arrest and initiation of Field General Court Martial (FGCM) proceedings against Gen Hameed, the former head of Pakistan's primary intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), for alleged violations of the Army Act.

This was the first time in Pakistan's history that a court martial was initiated against a former intelligence chief.

Citing a source, the report revealed that Gen Hameed was detained in Rawalpindi after being summoned for a meeting by a senior military official.

The arrest, reportedly linked to allegations of misconduct raised by the owner of a private housing society, shattered the entrenched perception of spy chiefs being untouchable in a country where generals have historically wielded significant influence.

The Pakistan Army cited a Supreme Court directive from November 2023, instructing Kanwar Moeez Khan, owner of the Top City housing society in Islamabad, to address grievances against Gen Hameed through appropriate channels, including the country's Ministry of Defence, as the basis for initiating action against the former spymaster.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated that FGCM proceedings against Gen Hameed commenced on August 12 under provisions of the Pakistan Army Act.

“[…] And in the first place Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd) has been formally arraigned on charges of engaging in political activities, violations of the Official Secrets Act detrimental to the safety and interest of the state, misuse of authority & government resources, and causing wrongful loss to a person(s),” it said.

"During the process, involvement of Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd), in events related to creating agitation and unrest, leading up to multiple incidents including but not limited to the 9th May 2023 incident for fomenting instability; at the behest of and in collusion with vested political interests, is also being separately investigated," the statement added.

The Dawn report explained that the May 9, 2023, incident refers to nationwide violent protests triggered by the arrest of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in a corruption case, during which approximately 40 public buildings and military installations were damaged.

"Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd) is being afforded all legal rights as per the law," the ISPR added.

What is the case against Gen Hameed?

The management of Top City, a private housing scheme, has reportedly accused Gen Hameed of orchestrating a raid on its offices and the residence of its owner, Moeez Khan.

In November 2023, Pakistan's Supreme Court advised the housing society’s owner to approach relevant authorities, including the country's Ministry of Defence, to address grievances against the former spymaster and his aides.

In its written order, the apex court stated: "The allegations are of an extremely serious nature, and if true, undoubtedly would undermine the reputation of the federal government, the armed forces, ISI, and Pakistan Rangers, therefore, they cannot be left unattended."

In April this year, the military reportedly established an inquiry committee to investigate allegations of misuse of authority by the former ISI chief.

Pakistani media reports indicated that the committee, formed as a gesture of self-accountability, was headed by a serving major general. Reports suggested the inquiry was based on directives from the Supreme Court and the Ministry of Defence, and the findings were to be presented to the relevant authorities.

In March 2023, then-interior minister Rana Sanaullah revealed an ongoing investigation into Gen Hameed and his brother over alleged corruption and accumulation of assets beyond their means.

In March 2024, a Rawalpindi court sent retired naib tehsildar Najaf Hameed, Gen Hameed's brother, to Adiala Jail on a 14-day judicial remand.

Najaf, along with co-accused individuals, had sought pre-arrest bail in a first information report (FIR) registered with the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) in Rawalpindi. The FIR alleged that former minister for mineral resources Hafiz Ammar Yasir acquired properties worth billions of Pakistani rupees through benamidars.

According to a petition cited by the report, on May 12, 2017, the Pakistan Rangers and ISI officials raided Top City's offices and Moeez Khan's residence, confiscating valuables, including gold, diamond ornaments, and money, under the pretext of a terrorism case.

The petition reportedly alleged that Gen Hameed's brother, Sardar Najaf, mediated to resolve the issue. Following his acquittal, Gen Hameed allegedly contacted Moeez through the latter's cousin — a brigadier in the army — to arrange a meeting.

During the meeting, Gen Hameed reportedly informed the petitioner that he would return some of the confiscated items but retained 400 tolas of gold and cash.

The petition also alleged that retired brigadiers Naeem Fakhar and Ghaffar of the ISI “forced” the petitioner to “pay 4 crores (Pakistani rupee) in cash” and “sponsor a private AAP TV network for a few months.”

It further implicated former ISI officials Irtaza Haroon, Sardar Najaf, Wasim Tabish, Zahid Mehmood Malik, and Mohammad Munir in the alleged illegal takeover of the housing society.

What do we know of Gen Hameed's past?

Citing sources, the report said that Gen Hameed opted for early retirement, sending his resignation to the high command in November 2022. He had been appointed as the ISI chief in June 2019.

He was also at the centre of an alleged standoff between the Pakistani military and Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government over the appointment of Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum as the new chief of the ISI in the last quarter of 2021.

In October 2021, the Pakistan Army had announced that Gen Hameed was appointed the Peshawar corps commander, while Lt Gen Anjum was appointed in his place. But the Prime Minister's Office only issued an official notification of Lt Gen Anjum's appointment several weeks later, reportedly leading to speculation of strains in civil-military ties.

After delays, the Prime Minister's Office eventually notified Lt Gen Anjum's appointment as the new ISI chief. Imran Khan had later said that he never wanted to "bring his own army chief" and that he had "never meddled" in the Pakistan Army's affairs.