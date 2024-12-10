EAM Jaishankar concludes four day official tour to Qatar, Bahrain

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has concluded an official tour to Qatar and Bahrain from December 6-9, as per a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Jaishankar started his tour by visiting Qatar on December 6, where he took part in the 22nd edition of Doha Forum.

Speaking at a panel on 'Conflict Resolution in a new era', the external affairs minister highlighted the impact of ongoing conflicts in West Asia and Ukraine on regional shipping and trade, while underlining the need for greater and participative diplomacy, the statement said.

Jaishankar met with Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations with Qatar. He also met Minister of Commerce and Industry of Qatar Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani and Minister of State Ahmed Al Sayed during the visit, the statement added.

During his visit to Bahrain, EAM co-chaired the 4th Meeting of the India-Bahrain High Joint Commission (HJC) with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani. At the HJC, both sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations including trade, investments, healthcare, energy, security, tourism, and people to people ties. New areas of cooperation like space, education, Fintech, and Technology were also discussed.

Jaishankar also met the Deputy Prime Minister of Bahrain Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa. They discussed different avenues to strengthen our bilateral cooperation. EAM thanked the Bahraini leadership for the welfare of the Indian community in Bahrain, as per the statement.

On December 8, Jaishankar spoke at the Concluding Plenary Session- "Whither Regional Strategic Cooperation" of the 20th edition of IISS Manama Dialogue, where he shared India's perspectives on regional and global issues. His remarks underscored India's commitment to enhancing security, stability, and development in the region, as per the statement.

Jaishankar also addressed the Indian community in Bahrain and also paid a visit to the historic 200 years old Shreenathji Temple in Manama, the statement added.