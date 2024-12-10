India's 2024 missile breakthroughs: Game-changing tech boosts defence might

India marked 2024 as a significant milestone in its defence capabilities with three critical strategic technological achievements. These breakthroughs not only enhanced the country's nuclear deterrence and strike capabilities but also positioned it among a select group of global powers mastering advanced missile technologies essential for modern defence and security.

India's achievements in 2024 spanned three groundbreaking strategic technologies: a ballistic missile equipped with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicles (MIRVs), its first long-range hypersonic missile, and the successful test of the K4 submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) from a nuclear-powered submarine.

Mission Divyastra: India joins the MIRV club

On March 11, 2024, India successfully conducted the maiden flight of the nuclear-capable Agni-5 ballistic missile equipped with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology under Mission Divyastra.

This test, conducted by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha, positioned India among a select group of nations with MIRV capabilities, including the United States (US), Russia, China, France, and the United Kingdom (UK).

MIRV technology enables a single missile to deliver multiple warheads to separate targets, significantly enhancing its strategic impact. The test validated the missile's ability to strike multiple targets while increasing its resistance to interception by adversarial ballistic missile defence (BMD) systems.

According to defence experts, the introduction of MIRVs represents a substantial upgrade in India's deterrence strategy, complicating adversary efforts to defend against multiple, simultaneous threats.

Hypersonic milestone: Long-range missile test

India achieved another historic feat on November 16, 2024, with the successful flight trial of its first long-range hypersonic missile, conducted off the coast of Odisha. This indigenously developed missile can reportedly travel at speeds of Mach 6 (six times the speed of sound) and execute precise terminal manoeuvres, making it exceptionally difficult to intercept.

Developed by DRDO's laboratories, including the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex, the missile boasts a range exceeding 1,500 kilometres (km) and is designed to deliver various payloads. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed the test as a "historic moment" and a "significant achievement" for India's defence capabilities. The test elevated India to an elite group of nations, alongside the US, Russia, and China, that have successfully developed and tested hypersonic missile systems.

Hypersonic missiles offer unmatched speed, advanced manoeuvrability, and the ability to evade radar and interceptor systems, making them a critical asset in modern warfare. These systems are designed to counter sophisticated air and missile defence networks, strengthening India's deterrence against potential adversaries.

Strengthening the nuclear triad: K4 SLBM test

On November 27, 2024, India strengthened its nuclear triad capabilities with the successful test of the K4 SLBM. The test, conducted from the nuclear-powered submarine INS Arighaat off the coast of Visakhapatnam, marked a major milestone in India's strategic deterrence.

This test was significant as it was the first test of the K4 SLBM from a submarine, following at least five earlier trials conducted from submersible platforms over the years. The solid-fuelled K4 missile has a range of approximately 3,500 km and is designed for reliable second-strike capability. The missile was tested for almost its complete range, demonstrating its potential to enhance India's undersea deterrence capabilities.

With the commissioning of INS Arighaat in August 2024, equipped with nuclear-armed SLBMs like the K4, India has further bolstered its nuclear triad—the ability to launch nuclear weapons from land, air, and undersea platforms. This capability places India among a select group of nations with such a comprehensive deterrent structure.

2024: A transformative year for strategic defence

India's achievements in 2024, including MIRV technology, hypersonic missiles, and SLBM advancements, reflect its commitment to developing cutting-edge strategic defence systems. Each milestone strengthens the country’s ability to counter evolving threats and underscores its position as a key player in global military technology.

From the complexities of MIRV-enabled deterrence to the precision of hypersonic weaponry and the strategic depth of SLBMs, these advancements mark 2024 as a transformative year in India's pursuit of self-reliance and technological leadership in defence.