Finland's President Stubb, PM Modi discuss India-EU trade and tech ties

Alexander Stubb
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 9:25 PM IST
Finland's President Alexander Stubb on Tuesday reiterated his country's support for an early conclusion of a mutually beneficial India-EU Free Trade Agreement in a phone call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A PMO statement said the two leaders also reviewed progress in the India-Finland bilateral relationship and reaffirmed their commitment to enhance partnership in emerging fields, including quantum technologies, 6G, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and sustainability.

Stubb affirmed support for the success of the AI Impact Summit to be hosted by India in 2026, it added.

The statement said Stubb shared his assessment with Modi on the recent meetings held between the leaders of Europe, the United States and Ukraine in Washington on the resolution of the conflict in Ukraine.

Modi reiterated India's consistent support for the peaceful resolution of the conflict and early restoration of peace and stability, it added.

Topics :FinlandIndiaEuropean UnionTechnologyTrade talks

First Published: Aug 27 2025 | 9:25 PM IST

