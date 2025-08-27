India, US will 'come together' despite 50% tariffs: Treasury Secretary

As India braces for the impact of 50 per cent tariffs imposed by the United States (US), Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Wednesday said that India and the US will eventually “come together.”

“This is a very complicated relationship. PM Modi and Trump have a very good relationship at that level... I do think India is the world's largest democracy and the US is the world's largest economy. I think at the end of the day we will come together,” he told Fox Business channel.

Criticism of Russian oil imports

However, Bessent criticised India’s continued imports of Russian oil, saying that the country has been profiteering from the purchases despite ongoing global concerns.