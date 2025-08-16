Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Foreign Secy Misri begins Nepal visit on Sunday ahead of Oli's India trip

Foreign Secy Misri begins Nepal visit on Sunday ahead of Oli's India trip

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Misri is travelling to the Himalayan country following an invitation from his Nepalese counterpart, Amrit Bahadur Rai

Vikram Misri, Vikram, Misri
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2025 | 4:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will pay a two-day visit to Nepal beginning Sunday as part of the preparations for Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's planned trip to India next month.
 
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Misri is travelling to the Himalayan country following an invitation from his Nepalese counterpart, Amrit Bahadur Rai.
 
"India and Nepal share strong and friendly ties which have seen concrete progress in recent years in diverse areas of cooperation," it said, announcing Misri's August 17-18 visit.
 
Nepal is important for India in the context of its overall strategic interests in the region and the leaders of the two countries have often noted the age-old "Roti-Beti" relationship.
 
Land-locked Nepal relies heavily on India for the transportation of goods and services. Nepal's access to the sea is through India and it imports a predominant proportion of its requirements from and through India. 
 
The MEA said India attaches high priority to its relations with Nepal under its Neighbourhood First policy.
 
"The foreign secretary's upcoming visit continues the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries and will be an opportunity to further advance our bilateral ties," it said.
 
People familiar with the matter said the main focus of Misri's engagements in Kathmandu will be on preparing the ground for Oli's trip to New Delhi next month.
 
Oli is likely to visit India around September 16, according to diplomatic sources.
 
However, no official announcement on the trip is yet to be made.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trump repeats claim of resolving India-Pak conflict on day he met Putin

INS Rana, INS Jyoti arrive in Colombo for SLINEX-25 naval exercise

Premium

India, US meet on maritime diplomacy ahead of crucial net-zero vote

PM unveils 'Mission Sudarshan Chakra'; pushes for Made-in-India jet engines

Best chapters of India-Israel partnership still lie ahead, says Netanyahu

Topics :K P Sharma OliMinistry of External AffairsNepal

First Published: Aug 16 2025 | 4:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story