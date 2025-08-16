Saturday, August 16, 2025 | 04:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Chinese FM Wang Yi to visit India for 2 days from Monday, says MEA

Chinese FM Wang Yi to visit India for 2 days from Monday, says MEA

Wang's visit comes days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's planned trip to China to attend the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO)

Wang Yi, Wang, Chinese Foreign Minister

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2025 | 4:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will pay a two-day visit to India beginning Monday to hold border talks with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Saturday.
 
Wang's visit comes days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's planned trip to China to attend the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).
 
The Chinese foreign minister is visiting India primarily to hold the next round of Special Representatives' (SR) dialogue on the boundary question.
 
Wang and Doval are the designated special representatives for the boundary talks.
 
"At the invitation of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit India on August 18 and 19," the MEA said in a statement.
 

Also Read

In this image posted by @DrSJaishankar via X on July 14, 2025, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in Beijing, China. (@DrSJaishankar on X via PTI Photo)

Need to avoid trade curbs to normalise ties: Jaishankar to Wang Yi

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Jaishankar meets China's foreign minister Wang Yi, looks to strengthen ties

India china

India, China should tango together, support each other, says Chinese FM

Wang Yi, Wang, Chinese Foreign Minister

Major powers should not bully the weak, says China foreign minister Wang Yi

Supreme Court, SC

Assessee must comply with summons issued by tax authority: Supreme Court

 
"During his visit, he will hold the 24th round of the Special Representatives' (SR) talks on the India-China boundary question with India's SR, NSA Doval," it added.
 
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will also hold bilateral talks with his Chinese counterpart.
 
Doval travelled to China in December last year and held the SR talks with Wang, weeks after Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping decided to revive various dialogue mechanisms between the two sides at a meeting in the Russian city of Kazan. 
 
Modi is expected to travel to China later this month to attend the SCO summit.
 
According to the plan, the prime minister will embark on a visit to Japan around August 29 and after concluding the trip, will travel to the northern Chinese city of Tianjin for the summit to be held on August 31 and September 1.
 
Modi's visit to China is being planned amid efforts by the two neighbouring countries to repair their bilateral ties, which came under severe strain following the deadly clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan valley in June 2020.
 
The military standoff in eastern Ladakh began in May 2020 and the Galwan valley clashes in June resulted in a severe strain in the bilateral ties.
 
The face-off effectively ended following the completion of the disengagement process from the last two friction points of Demchok and Depsang under an agreement finalised on October 21 last year.
 
The decision to revive various dialogue mechanisms was taken at a meeting between Modi and Xi in Kazan on October 23, 2024.
 
The Modi-Xi meeting came two days after India and China firmed up the disengagement pact for Depsang and Demchok.
 
The two sides also initiated a number of initiatives to rebuild the ties, including the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and New Delhi restarting the issuance of tourist visas to Chinese nationals.
 
Both sides are also discussing the modalities to resume direct flight services between the two countries.
 
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Jaishankar visited China in the last two months to attend SCO meetings.
 
China is the current chair of the SCO.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump repeats claim of resolving India-Pak conflict on day he met Putin

Indian naval ship INS Rana

INS Rana, INS Jyoti arrive in Colombo for SLINEX-25 naval exercise

Ship, maritime

India, US meet on maritime diplomacy ahead of crucial net-zero votepremium

PM Narendra Modi

PM unveils 'Mission Sudarshan Chakra'; pushes for Made-in-India jet engines

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Best chapters of India-Israel partnership still lie ahead, says Netanyahu

Topics : Ajit Doval Narendra Modi Wang Yi S Jaishankar China

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 16 2025 | 4:01 PM IST

Explore News

Independence Day Speech LIVE Updates<span class="extra_title">Reliance Digital India sale</span> Reliance Digital India SaleHappy Janmashtami 2025 WishesBank Holiday TodayPM Viksit Bharat Rozgar YojanaFASTag Annual PassRevised Income Tax Bill 2025EPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon