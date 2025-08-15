India, US meet on maritime diplomacy ahead of crucial net-zero vote

While diplomatic ties between India and the US have been deadlocked, India’s maritime regulator – Directorate General of Shipping – met with a high-level US delegation of officials on Thursday to advance talks on maritime coordination and diplomacy.

“The discussions were focused on sustainability, green shipping, and maritime security. Both countries work together in the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) and Shared Awareness and Deconfliction (SHADE) for maritime security, and also on green shipping collaborations. The delegation met to discuss these topics,” said a senior government official requesting anonymity.

The meeting was chaired by Shyam Jagannathan, Director General of Shipping, and attended by several senior officials. Strengthening maritime safety protocols, enhancing maritime domain awareness in the Arabian Sea, collaborative measures to address illegal maritime activities, and issues related to green shipping were discussed, according to DG Shipping.

“There were aspects of green shipping, and with the new US administration, some new areas of focus were discussed. As far as India is concerned, the idea is to ensure shipping interests are protected,” the official added. This marks the first time that the maritime administrator has met with a US representative since US President Donald Trump rejected the United Nations maritime watchdog, the International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) Net-zero carbon emissions framework, supported by India and the Joe Biden administration. This framework is scheduled to be enforced in October following a vote. On Tuesday, the US threatened retaliation against member nations should they not agree with its stance on the net-zero emissions framework, which seeks to penalise polluting vessels through a carbon levy.

"The Trump Administration unequivocally rejects this proposal before the IMO and will not tolerate any action that increases costs for our citizens, energy providers, shipping companies, their customers, or tourists. Our fellow IMO members should be on notice that we will look for their support against this action and not hesitate to retaliate or explore remedies for our citizens should this endeavor fail," said a joint statement by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, Secretary of Energy Chris Wright, and Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy. The US administration has used tariffs as a bargaining tool with its trade partners on several issues, and India has been on the receiving end of Trump’s anger over energy purchases from Russia – with the US President imposing a 25 per cent penalty over a 25 per cent tariff. “The government is preparing a set of guidelines for IMO’s new framework, and while the US administration has made that call, there were no discussions on the subject during the meeting,” the source said.

The government has already completed initial assessments on the carbon levy framework. In May, Business Standard reported that DG Shipping estimated that the added costs would be well within the industry’s comfort zone. The India-Singapore proposal agreed by IMO will save the sector over $2 billion by 2030. "The total compliance cost is projected at $87–100 million annually by 2030, assuming partial reliance on remedial units. This is equivalent to a 14 per cent increase in fuel costs and a 5 per cent increase in freight rates—well within industry operating margins," it said. The regulator has asked all shippers and stakeholders to review and initiate necessary preparatory measures on monitoring ship-level fuel intensity data, reviewing procurement strategies for low-GHG fuels, planning green infrastructure upgrades at ports, and engaging with classification societies for early compliance assessment.