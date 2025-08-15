Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM unveils 'Mission Sudarshan Chakra'; pushes for Made-in-India jet engines

PM unveils 'Mission Sudarshan Chakra'; pushes for Made-in-India jet engines

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Op Sindoor - India's military response to the Pakistan-backed April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack demonstrated that strategic autonomy and indigenous capabilities

PM Narendra Modi
Prime Minister said that, drawing inspiration from Lord Krishna’s divine weapon, he was announcing the launch of the “Sudarshan Chakra Mission.” | Image: Screen Grab
Bhaswar Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 7:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Addressing the nation from the Red Fort on the 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Operation Sindoor as a demonstration of India’s self-reliance in defence, and vowed to enhance the country’s military capabilities by announcing the launch of “Mission Sudarshan Chakra,” aimed at neutralising enemy infiltrations and enhancing the country’s offensive capabilities. He also urged Indian innovators and youth to develop jet engines — a critical gap in the country’s defence manufacturing capabilities that has held up indigenous combat aircraft programmes.
 
In his 12th Independence Day address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Operation Sindoor — India’s military response to the Pakistan-backed April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack — demonstrated that strategic autonomy and indigenous capabilities, including Made-in-India weapons, are essential for decisively tackling threats, making self-reliance the foundation of national strength, dignity, and the journey towards a developed India by 2047. He also emphasised that national security cannot rely on foreign dependence.
 
‘Mission Sudarshan Chakra’ announced
 
Noting that August 16 marked Janmashtami, the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, PM Modi said that the Hindu deity and his divine weapon — the Sudarshan Chakra — brought to mind how modes of warfare are changing across the world. He emphasised that India is well-equipped to counter every new form of warfare, and that the country’s technological prowess was demonstrated during Operation Sindoor, when the armed forces repelled countless attacks by Pakistan, which launched missiles and drones against India’s military installations, airbases, sensitive locations, centres of faith, and civilians. “Due to the efforts made over the past 10 years to secure the nation, the result of that strength was that every one of their attacks was shattered. They could not inflict even the slightest damage,” said PM Modi.
 
Highlighting that India must further expand and continuously upgrade the mastery it has achieved to ensure the defence of the nation and the safety of its citizens, the Prime Minister said that, drawing inspiration from Lord Krishna’s divine weapon, he was announcing the launch of the “Sudarshan Chakra Mission.” He explained that the mission would deliver a powerful weapon system capable not only of neutralising enemy attacks, but also of striking back with multi-fold force.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

India, US meet on maritime diplomacy ahead of crucial net-zero vote

Best chapters of India-Israel partnership still lie ahead, says Netanyahu

BrahMos made in Lucknow proves the power of 'swadeshi' tech: CM Adityanath

EAM greets South Korea, Liechtenstein and Congo on their national days

China confirms talks with India, to share Wang Yi visit details soon

Topics :Independence DayNarendra ModiOperation Sindoor

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 7:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story