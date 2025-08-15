PM unveils 'Mission Sudarshan Chakra'; pushes for Made-in-India jet engines

Addressing the nation from the Red Fort on the 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Operation Sindoor as a demonstration of India’s self-reliance in defence, and vowed to enhance the country’s military capabilities by announcing the launch of “Mission Sudarshan Chakra,” aimed at neutralising enemy infiltrations and enhancing the country’s offensive capabilities. He also urged Indian innovators and youth to develop jet engines — a critical gap in the country’s defence manufacturing capabilities that has held up indigenous combat aircraft programmes.

In his 12th Independence Day address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Operation Sindoor — India’s military response to the Pakistan-backed April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack — demonstrated that strategic autonomy and indigenous capabilities, including Made-in-India weapons, are essential for decisively tackling threats, making self-reliance the foundation of national strength, dignity, and the journey towards a developed India by 2047. He also emphasised that national security cannot rely on foreign dependence.

‘Mission Sudarshan Chakra’ announced Noting that August 16 marked Janmashtami, the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, PM Modi said that the Hindu deity and his divine weapon — the Sudarshan Chakra — brought to mind how modes of warfare are changing across the world. He emphasised that India is well-equipped to counter every new form of warfare, and that the country’s technological prowess was demonstrated during Operation Sindoor, when the armed forces repelled countless attacks by Pakistan, which launched missiles and drones against India’s military installations, airbases, sensitive locations, centres of faith, and civilians. “Due to the efforts made over the past 10 years to secure the nation, the result of that strength was that every one of their attacks was shattered. They could not inflict even the slightest damage,” said PM Modi.