Four army personnel injured during encounter in J&K's Kishtwar district

Acting on a tip-off, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Naidgham area in Chhatroo belt, police officials said

Representational Image | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 10:54 PM IST
Four army personnel were injured in an encounter that broke out following a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Naidgham area in Chhatroo belt, police officials said.

There was an exchange of fire between search teams of security forces and hiding terrorists at Pingnal Dugadda forest area, upper reaches of Naidgham village under the jurisdiction of Police Station Chhatroo, they said.

Army said tonight that a joint operation with the police was launched in area Chatroo on the basis of intelligence inputs.

"A contact has been established with the terrorists at 1530 hours", White Knight Corps said in a post on X.

In the ensuing firefight, four army personnel have been injured. The operation is in progress, it said.

Further details are awaited.


Topics :Indian ArmyJammu and KashmirTerrorismKashmir encountermilitants

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 10:54 PM IST

