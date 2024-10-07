From China to security: Maldives' Muizzu tries to address India's concerns

During his first official state visit to India, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu reaffirmed that his country would never take actions that compromise India's security.

Muizzu's visit comes amid concerns in New Delhi regarding the Maldives' strengthening ties with Beijing. However, the President stressed that while the Maldives is keen to enhance relations with other countries, India remains a critical partner.

"Maldives would never do anything that undermines the security of India," Muizzu said in an interview with The Times of India (ToI). "India is a valued partner and friend of the Maldives, and our relationship is built on mutual respect and shared interests," he added.





This trip marks Muizzu's second visit to India, following his attendance at Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi's sweariin ceremony in June this year.

Why is Muizzu's India visit important?

Relations between the Maldives and India have been tense due to the Muizzu government's expulsion of Indian military personnel and controversial statements made by Maldivian ministers about PM Modi.







Against this backdrop, Muizzu's current visit aims to restore diplomatic ties and strengthen the bilateral relationship.

What did Muizzu say about regional security?

During his meeting with PM Modi, President Muizzu reiterated the Maldives' commitment to regional security and stability, particularly in the Indian Ocean.

"While we enhance our cooperation with other countries in various sectors, we remain committed to ensuring that our actions do not compromise the security and stability of our region," Muizzu told ToI.

What did Muizzu say about defence cooperation with India?

Muizzu emphasised that defence cooperation with India remains a top priority for the Maldives, particularly in light of the current global security climate.

"Maldives and India now have a better understanding of each other's priorities and concerns," he added.

Despite his earlier "India Out" campaign, which contributed to his election victory, in recent times, Muizzu has highlighted that his government's policies focus on national priorities and regional stability.





Referring to the decision to remove Indian troops stationed in the Maldives, Muizzu told ToI, "What I did is what the people of Maldives asked of me."

Muizzu emphasised that the recent changes, including the removal of Indian troops, reflected his government's efforts "to address domestic priorities".

"Our review of past agreements is aimed at ensuring they align with our national interests and contribute positively to regional stability," he added.





These statements come at a time when geopolitics in the Indo-Pacific is being increasingly influenced by Beijing's expanding military, economic and diplomatic presence.

In May 2024, Muizzu began moves to replace New Delhi as a security partner and expelled Indian troops who were operating aircraft in the Maldives.

Following negotiations, the troops were replaced by civilians.

Muizzu also refused to renew a hydrographic agreement with India, while permitting Chinese research vessels to dock at Maldivian ports despite Indian concerns.

What did Muizzu say about economic ties with India?

Another key focus of Muizzu's visit is to strengthen economic and development cooperation with India.





New Delhi remains one of the Maldives' largest trade and development partners, and Muizzu expressed optimism that his visit would foster further collaboration in these areas.

"India continues to be one of our largest trade and development partners. I am confident that this will be a very successful trip," Muizzu reportedly remarked.

According to The Economic Times, one of the primary projects discussed during his visit is the Greater Male Connectivity Project, a major infrastructure initiative aimed at improving connectivity between the capital city, Male, and surrounding islands. The project, which is being funded through a mix of grants and loans from India, is the largest infrastructure project in the Maldives.

Muizzu recognised the progress made on this and other important projects, such as the development of water and sewerage facilities for 28 islands in the Maldives.





He also commended India's restructuring of the line of credit, which has facilitated smoother project implementation.

"We are pleased with the progress made on several key projects and initiatives announced during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit," Muizzu commented, adding, "These projects are vital for boosting our local economy and contributing to the Maldives' prosperity."

What did Muizzu say about China's role in the region?

Beijing's growing influence in the Maldives has raised concerns in New Delhi, particularly regarding the potential impact on regional security.





However, Muizzu has clarified that his government's relationship with China will not come at the cost of its enduring ties with India.

"We are confident that our engagements with other nations will not undermine India's security interests," Muizzu said, in response to questions about his country's expanding relations with China.

Recently, the Maldives also announced that its free trade agreement with China, which was signed in 2017, would come into effect on January 1, 2025, with bilateral trade projected to increase to $1 billion following its implementation.

This development has also sparked concerns over the Maldives' economic sovereignty, particularly given the trade imbalance between the two nations.

Addressing these concerns, Muizzu reportedly assured, "We will continue to engage in transparent and balanced trade practices to address any concerns and uphold the economic interests of our nation."

What did Muizzu say about the Maldives' foreign policy?

President Muizzu described his administration's foreign policy as a "Maldives First" approach.

While analysts view him as being aligned with Beijing, Muizzu insists that his main priority is safeguarding the Maldives' national interests, while maintaining friendly relations with all countries, particularly its neighbours.

"My policy is a 'Maldives First' policy. For me, Maldives will always come first. But respect for our neighbours and friends is embedded in our DNA," Muizzu reportedly stated.

Acknowledging the historical and geographical significance of the Maldives' relationship with India, Muizzu said, "Indians have always been welcome in the Maldives, Indians continue to prosper in the Maldives, and be safe and happy. Indian tourists are welcome in the Maldives."