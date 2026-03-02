From Dubai to Qatar: Fear reaches the diaspora amid West Asia crisis

“There was slight panic among people following the drone attacks on the airport on Saturday. We have been hearing warning alarms at regular intervals. However, the government has neutralised all of those attacks so far. Apart from the panic, work is continuing as usual, and offices are functioning with full attendance. However, schools remain closed,” said Rajesh Mathew, a leader of Pravasi Welfare Kuwait.

The cautious mood was echoed by other members of the Indian community. “The Indian diaspora in Kuwait is huge. We are observing the situation but cannot do anything apart from what the government is telling us to do. We are closely following government orders. Until now, we have not encountered anything severe. We are taking precautionary measures on the word of government orders,” said Prabeesh M P, welfare convener of the Nair Service Society in Kuwait.