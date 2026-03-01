IAF showcases capabilities in real-world combat conditions at Vayushakti

For the first time, the Indian Air Force (IAF) simulated a realistic environment closely reflecting conditions expected in actual combat during Exercise Vayushakti on Friday, with different missions carried out as part of a single, evolving situation rather than as separate drills, an IAF spokesperson told Business Standard.

Conducted at the Pokhran Field Firing Range in Rajasthan, the exercise “demonstrated the IAF’s combat readiness, operational synergy and technological prowess across the full spectrum of air operations,” an official release said.

More than 130 aircraft participated, demonstrating integrated operations that ranged from offensive strikes and air defence to special forces missions and humanitarian assistance, underscoring the IAF’s multi-domain capabilities across both day and night conditions.

“Vayushakti 2026 showcased a small glimpse of the IAF’s motto, ‘Achook, Abhedya, Sateek’ (Unerring, Impenetrable, Precise). We demonstrated how we carried out Operation Sindoor… how we took action, dominating the escalation ladder and forcing the enemy to come to the negotiating table through our actions and precise targeting,” an IAF spokesperson said. The emphasis on showcasing capabilities within a dynamic and realistic battlefield setting follows a similar approach adopted during the 77th Republic Day military parade at Kartavya Path in the national capital in January. On that occasion, elements of the armed forces were, for the first time, presented in a “battle array”, illustrating how personnel and equipment are deployed together during conflict. Alongside the traditional marching contingents, Army personnel also participated in full combat gear.

Indigenous Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachand firing munitions during the IAF’s Exercise Vayushakti at the Pokhran Field Firing Range in Rajasthan on Friday. (Image credit: MoD) The day-and-night exercise saw the participation of the French-origin Rafale and Mirage 2000, the Russian-origin Su-30 MKI and MiG-29, and the European Jaguar combat aircraft. These were joined by the Russian Mi-17 helicopter and the American C-130J and C-17, as well as the European C-295 transport aircraft. The indigenous Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv and Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachand also took part. Fighter aircraft carried out precision strikes on simulated enemy targets using air-to-ground weapons, including precision-guided munitions and long-range strike capabilities. Air defence operations, meanwhile, were demonstrated through coordinated engagements involving airborne platforms and ground-based systems such as the indigenous Akash and Israeli Spyder missile systems. These were supported by Indian Army air defence assets, including L-70 anti-aircraft guns, reflecting jointmanship between air and ground forces.