'Stay put, avoid travel': MEA issues advisory for citizens in Israel, Iran

The Indian government has advised nationals in Israel and Iran to stay near shelters, avoid non-essential travel, and follow local safety instructions amid ongoing Israel-Iran tensions

Both embassies remain closely engaged with local authorities and will continue to issue updates as the situation evolves (Photo: PTI)
Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2026 | 4:12 PM IST
Following Israeli and US strikes against Iran on Saturday, the Government of India issued urgent advisories for its citizens in both countries.
 
The Indian Embassy in Israel has urged Indian nationals to exercise utmost caution and remain vigilant. Citizens were advised to strictly follow safety guidelines issued by Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command, stay close to designated shelters, familiarise themselves with the nearest protected spaces, and avoid all non-essential travel until further notice. Indians are also encouraged to monitor local news, official announcements, and emergency alerts.
 
Contact details of Indian authorities in Israel:
 
• Indian Embassy, Tel Aviv – 24×7 helpline: +972-54-7520711
• Email: cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in
 
Similarly, the Indian Embassy in Iran advised nationals to remain indoors wherever possible, avoid unnecessary movement, and maintain situational awareness. Citizens are urged to monitor news updates and follow further instructions from the Embassy.
 
Contact details of Indian authorities in Iran:
 
• Indian Embassy, Tehran – Emergency helpline numbers:
 
– +989128109115
– +989128109109
– +989128109102
– +989932179359
 
Both embassies remain closely engaged with local authorities and will continue to issue updates as the situation evolves. 
 
The advisories follow coordinated Israeli–US airstrikes on Tehran on Saturday, targeting areas near the offices and Presidential Palace of the Islamic regime's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Explosions were reported across the Iranian capital, and both Israel and Iran closed their airspace in response. US officials stated that the strikes targeted Iran’s military infrastructure, including nuclear facilities, as well as an estimated 2,000 short- and medium-range ballistic missiles dispersed across the country.
 
Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz described the operation as aimed at “removing threats", while US President Donald Trump said the strikes sought to protect the American people by neutralising imminent threats from the Iranian regime. Both Israel and Iran remain on high alert as regional security tensions continue to escalate.
First Published: Feb 28 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

