Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / What does India want from Bangladesh post Hasina ouster? Jaishankar reveals

What does India want from Bangladesh post Hasina ouster? Jaishankar reveals

Bangladesh faced civil unrest and violence last month following a student-led protest against the quota system in government jobs, leading to the resignation of then-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

File photo of Foreign Minister of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (Photo: PTI)

Bhaswar Kumar Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 2:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

While India considers the political turmoil in Bangladesh to be the nation's "internal matter", it is still eager to maintain the previously stable relationship between the two countries, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told NDTV on Tuesday. Jaishankar also emphasised the importance of mutual dependence between neighbouring countries.

In the interview, Jaishankar discussed various topics, including Russia's war on Ukraine and India's potential role as a mediator in that conflict, comments from Iran's leader Ayatollah Khamenei, the war in Gaza, and a series of foreign visits during the first 100 days of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 

"What happens is their internal matter. Bangladesh is our neighbour and the relationship, on our part, is something we want to keep stable. We have good trade... our people-to-people ties are good... I want to keep the relationship that way," Jaishankar remarked on the Bangladesh crisis.


Bangladesh experienced significant unrest and violence last month due to a student-led movement against a quota system in government jobs, which resulted in Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation. Hasina fled Dhaka on a military aircraft and landed at an Air Force base near Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

Initially, she was expected to travel to London to seek political asylum, but sources within the British Home Office informed Indian media that their regulations do not permit individuals to enter the country to apply for asylum or temporary refuge.

More From This Section

PremiumWhy New Delhi sees border villages as key to safeguarding India's frontiers

Why New Delhi sees border villages as key to safeguarding India's frontiers

New Delhi: Indian Navy's contingent during the 66th Republic Day Celebration at Rajpath in New Delhi on Monday.

Top Navy commanders to review maritime security challenges at key meeting

Pakistan Army

How militants used PUBG game features to attack Pakistani police station

Su 30MKI, Sukhoi, IAF

Armenia may ask India to upgrade its Su-30s, buy Astra missiles: Here's why

Ministry of External Affairs

India launches ops to help typhoon-hit Myanmar, Laos, Vietnam; sends aid


Currently, Hasina is believed to be under the protection of Indian intelligence agencies.

Last month, Jaishankar had informed Parliament that Hasina's office had requested immediate permission to leave Dhaka for Delhi "at very short notice". During an all-party briefing, he mentioned that the Indian government was willing to provide Hasina time to decide on her future actions, which might include political retirement.

Last week, Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, who heads Bangladesh's interim government, expressed his desire to continue the previous positive relationship with India, but he stressed that these relations should embody "fairness and equality". Yunus also mentioned that he had received a congratulatory phone call from Prime Minister Modi.

"We want the world to recognise Bangladesh as a respected democracy," stated the 84-year-old, who holds the title 'Chief Advisor' instead of 'Prime Minister', in his initial address to the nation.


In a stern message to Hasina, the Chief Advisor insisted she must remain silent to avoid endangering the relationship between India and Bangladesh until her extradition is requested. "If India wants to keep her till Bangladesh wants her back, the condition would be that she has to keep quiet," he asserted.

Also Read

Yunus, Muhammad Yunus

Want good relation with India but on basis of fairness and equality: Yunus

Bangladesh flag, Indian flag

India-funded projects 'very important', to continue in B'desh: Interim govt

Muhammad Yunus, Yunus

Muhammad Yunus calls for resolving issues over Teesta treaty with India

Muhammad Yunus, Yunus

Hasina must stay silent till Bangladesh seeks her extradition, says Yunus

Yunus, Muhammad Yunus

Attacks on Hindus not communal, issue exaggerated, says Bangladesh's Yunus

Topics : India-Bangladesh ties India-Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina S Jaishankar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVishwakarma Puja 2024Anant Chaturdashi 2024Tolins TyresHaryana, J-K Assembly Polls LIVEBaba Kalyani vs GaurishankarBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon