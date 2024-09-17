What does India want from Bangladesh post Hasina ouster? Jaishankar reveals

While India considers the political turmoil in Bangladesh to be the nation's "internal matter", it is still eager to maintain the previously stable relationship between the two countries, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told NDTV on Tuesday. Jaishankar also emphasised the importance of mutual dependence between neighbouring countries.

In the interview, Jaishankar discussed various topics, including Russia's war on Ukraine and India's potential role as a mediator in that conflict, comments from Iran's leader Ayatollah Khamenei, the war in Gaza, and a series of foreign visits during the first 100 days of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term.





"What happens is their internal matter. Bangladesh is our neighbour and the relationship, on our part, is something we want to keep stable. We have good trade... our people-to-people ties are good... I want to keep the relationship that way," Jaishankar remarked on the Bangladesh crisis.

Bangladesh experienced significant unrest and violence last month due to a student-led movement against a quota system in government jobs, which resulted in Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation. Hasina fled Dhaka on a military aircraft and landed at an Air Force base near Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

Currently, Hasina is believed to be under the protection of Indian intelligence agencies.

Last month, Jaishankar had informed Parliament that Hasina's office had requested immediate permission to leave Dhaka for Delhi "at very short notice". During an all-party briefing, he mentioned that the Indian government was willing to provide Hasina time to decide on her future actions, which might include political retirement.

Last week, Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, who heads Bangladesh's interim government, expressed his desire to continue the previous positive relationship with India, but he stressed that these relations should embody "fairness and equality". Yunus also mentioned that he had received a congratulatory phone call from Prime Minister Modi.





"We want the world to recognise Bangladesh as a respected democracy," stated the 84-year-old, who holds the title 'Chief Advisor' instead of 'Prime Minister', in his initial address to the nation.

In a stern message to Hasina, the Chief Advisor insisted she must remain silent to avoid endangering the relationship between India and Bangladesh until her extradition is requested. "If India wants to keep her till Bangladesh wants her back, the condition would be that she has to keep quiet," he asserted.