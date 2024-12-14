Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Future full of challenges, says Nepal Army Chief at IMA passing out parade

He called upon the gentlemen cadets passing out of the Indian Military Academy (IMA) to be ready for such challenges

Nepal Army Chief General, Ashok Raj Sigdel
Nepal Army Chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel | Image: Wikipedia
Press Trust of India Dehradun
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2024 | 12:58 PM IST
The future environment for military leaders will be full of challenges due to the emergence of disruptive new technologies, said Nepal Army Chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel as he reviewed the IMA's passing-out parade for the autumn course on Saturday.

He called upon the gentlemen cadets passing out of the Indian Military Academy (IMA) to be ready for such challenges and said they can embark on their exciting new journey with confidence, as they have received the best training available in the field.

"The job ahead is not easy. You will face a future environment that is invariably multi-domain, multi-theatre, and multi-sectoral. The challenges will be multi-pronged due to the emergence of disruptive technologies, but you can go forth with confidence because you have received the best training," General Sigdel said, addressing the cadets.

A total of 491 cadets passed out of the IMA on Saturday, including 456 from India and 35 from friendly countries.

"Valour will carry you through difficult times, and wisdom will help you carve out the best path forward," General Sigdel said.

As the cadets step into their new roles as military leaders, their endurance will be tested, as they will be required to perform their duties in extreme climatic conditions -- ranging from the highest altitudes to the lowest depths, from the coldest glaciers to the hottest deserts, and from the loneliest jungles to the densest urban centers, he added.

However, their skills and the values of valour and wisdom instilled in them at the IMA will stand them in good stead, General Sigdel said.

He praised the cadets for their immaculate turnout and flawless drill, saying it reflected their high level of training.

General Sigdel further congratulated the cadets and wished them the best on their exciting new journey. He said they should serve their respective nations with the highest degree of professionalism and integrity.

Describing military service as the most honourable career, he said it demands a lifelong pursuit of growth and excellence.

General Sigdel also expressed his gratitude for being invited to the Passing Out Parade (POP) at the IMA, which has a global reputation for excellence as a military training academy.

A colorful parade and drill were presented by the passing-out cadets at the IMA's drill square, set against the backdrop of the historic Chetwode Building.

Towards the end of the ceremony, three helicopters flew over the drill square, showering it with rose petals.

The coveted Sword of Honour was awarded by the reviewing officer to Academy Cadet Adjutant Jatin Kumar, and the gold medal was given to Academy Under Officer Pratham Singh.

First Published: Dec 14 2024 | 12:58 PM IST

