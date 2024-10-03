Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

German NSA Pltner holds talks with counterpart Doval, EAM Jaishankar

Scholz is visiting India to hold wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the framework of India-Germany Inter Governmental Commission (IGC)

Jens Pltner
Pltner's trip to India came weeks after Jaishankar travelled to Berlin. | Photo: X (@DrSJaishankar)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 8:25 PM IST
German NSA Jens Pltner on Thursday held separate talks with his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar as part of preparation for German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's trip to India later this month.

Scholz is visiting India to hold wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the framework of India-Germany Inter Governmental Commission (IGC).

Pltner's trip to India came weeks after Jaishankar travelled to Berlin.

"Pleasure to meet Jens Pltner, Security & Foreign Policy Advisor to @Bundeskanzler. Continued our conversations from Berlin last month and took stock of preparations for the upcoming India-Germany IGC," Jaishankar said on X.

The IGC is the highest forum to deliberate on India-Germany relations.

German ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann described Pltner's meeting with Doval as "fruitful".

In the IGC meeting, both sides are expected to carry out a comprehensive review of the India-Germany ties including in areas of trade, investment, defence, development cooperation and people-to-people exchanges.

Both sides are also expected to look at broad-basing cooperation in emerging technologies, digital platforms, renewable energy and green economy.

India and Germany may also look at bolstering cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

India's frontline warship INS Tabar visited Germany in July in line with broader efforts to expand defence cooperation between the two countries.


First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 8:25 PM IST

