Mexican soldiers open fire on migrant truck with Indians aboard, 6 killed

At least six migrants were killed after Mexican soldiers opened fire on a truck near their border with Guatemala, the Mexico's Defence Department said on Wednesday. The officials said that the truck was fleeing and the soldiers claimed to have heard gunshots as the truck approached their position on Monday in the southern state of Chiapas.

Subsequently, two of the soldiers opened fire on the truck, which was carrying migrants from various countries including India and Pakistan. Migrants from Egypt, Nepal, and Cuba were also onboard the vehicle. After the incident, the soldiers discovered four dead bodies and 12 injured individuals. Two of the wounded later succumbed to their injuries, bringing the total death toll to six. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The department did not say if the six migrants died due to the action of the soldiers. It also did not provide information on the 10 remaining injured. Of the total 33 migrants, there were 17 who remained unharmed in the incident. They also said that the location where the incident took place is a common route for smuggling migrants. They are often transported while being packed into freight trucks.

In response to the incident, the Mexican officials have relieved the two soldiers of their duties pending investigations. In Mexico, any incident involving civilians is subject to civilian prosecution. However, soldiers can also face military courts martial for such offences.

A similar incident had occurred in the same area in 2021, when a quasi-military National Guard opened fire on a pickup truck carrying migrants, killing one and wounding four.

The incident coincides with the sweariin ceremony of the new President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, who took office on Tuesday. Claudia, 62, is the first woman president of the North American nation.

The Ministry of External Affairs is yet to issue a statement on the incident.

(With inputs from AP)