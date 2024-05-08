Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / 'Glorification of violence': India slams Canada over pro-Khalistan rally

'Glorification of violence': India slams Canada over pro-Khalistan rally

Last week, Canadian authorities charged three Indian nationals with the murder of Nijjar. It is reported that they entered Canada on student visas

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Photo: ANI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 12:31 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India on Tuesday accused the Canadian government of allowing "celebration and glorification" of violence and called on Ottawa to stop providing criminal and secessionist elements a safe haven in Canada after a parade in Ontario's Malton displayed pro-Khalistan sentiments.

In its reaction to the 'Nagar Kirtan' parade that featured a controversial "float", India called upon the Justin Trudeau government to stop providing criminal and secessionist elements a "safe haven" and political space in Canada.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India continued to remain concerned about the security of its diplomatic representatives in Canada and expect Ottawa to ensure that they are able to carry out their responsibilities without fear.

The controversial parade was organised on Sunday.

"As you are aware, we have repeatedly raised our strong concerns regarding the violent imagery being used by extremist elements in Canada against our political leadership," he said.

"Last year, a float depicting the assassination of our former prime minister was used in a procession," he said.

Jaiswal said posters of Indian diplomats have also been put out across Canada threatening violence against them.

"Celebration and glorification of violence should not be a part of any civilized society. Democratic countries which respect the rule of law should not allow intimidation by radical elements in the name of freedom of expression," he said.

"We continue to remain concerned about the security of our diplomatic representatives in Canada and expect the government of Canada to ensure that they are able to carry out their responsibilities without fear," Jaiswal said.

"We again call upon the Government of Canada to stop providing criminal and secessionist elements a safe haven and political space in Canada," he said.
 

The ties between India and Canada came under severe strain following Prime Minister Trudeau's allegations in September last year of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

New Delhi rejected Trudeau's charges as "absurd".

Last week, Canadian authorities charged three Indian nationals with the murder of Nijjar. It is reported that they entered Canada on student visas.

Karan Brar, 22, Kamalpreet Singh, 22, and Karanpreet Singh, 28, all Indian nationals residing in Edmonton, were charged on Friday with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Days after Trudeau's allegations in September, India asked Ottawa to downsize its diplomatic presence in the country to ensure parity. Subsequently, Canada withdrew 41 diplomats and their family members from India.

India has been asserting that its "core issue" with Canada remained that of the space given to separatists, terrorists and anti-India elements in that country.

Following Trudeau's allegations last year, India temporarily suspended issuance of visas to Canadian citizens. The visa services were resumed several weeks later.

Also Read

Canada removes dozens of Indian staff from diplomatic missions in India

India needs to work with us: Trudeau after US indictment of Indian national

Canada incidents mostly due to their internal politics: EAM Jaishankar

Trudeau upholds Canada's rule-of-law post Indians' arrest in Nijjar killing

'Fight' with India not something Canada wants right now: PM Trudeau

Maldives foreign minister to visit India on May 9 amid diplomatic row

India, European Union eyeing to boost cooperation in Indo-Pacific

India withdraws 51 military personnel from Maldives: Prez spokesperson

3 Indian Naval ships arrive in Singapore for deployment to South China Sea

Chinese President appoints senior diplomat Feihong as new envoy to India

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Justin TrudeauCanadaIndia-CanadaUS-Canada

First Published: May 08 2024 | 12:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story