Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Govt approves ₹62,000 crore deal to buy 97 LCA Mark 1A fighter jets

Govt approves ₹62,000 crore deal to buy 97 LCA Mark 1A fighter jets

This will be the second order for the LCA Mark 1A fighters, as the government has already placed orders for 83 aircraft a few years ago for around Rs 48,000 crore

Caption: Indian Air Force's Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk-I. Image Credit: PIB
The plan to acquire 97 more LCA Mark 1A fighter jets was also announced first by the then Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on foreign soil in Spain when he told ANI about the mega plans to boost the indigenous fighter aircraft orders. (Image Credit: PIB)
ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 10:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

In a major boost for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Make in India in defence project, India on Tuesday cleared the project for buying 97 LCA Mark 1A fighter jets for the Indian Air Force.

The final approval for the acquisition of 97 LCA Mark 1A fighters was given by a high-level meeting today and will pave the way for Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to produce the aircraft, defence sources told ANI.

This will be the second order for the LCA Mark 1A fighters, as the government has already placed orders for 83 aircraft a few years ago for around Rs 48,000 crore.

The programme will help the IAF to replace its fleet of MiG- 21s, which are finally being phased out by the government in next few weeks, they said.

The indigenous fighter aircraft programme, fully backed by Defence Ministry and Air Headquarters is set to be a big boost for promoting indigenisation as well as give major business to the small and medium enterprises engaged in defence business across the country, they said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been pushing for the revival of the HAL, which has bagged orders for building all types of indigenous fighter aircraft, helicopters, along with the engines for them under his government.

The Prime Minister had also undertaken a sortie in the trainer variant of the indigenous fighter, which was first-ever sortie by the Prime Minister of India in any combat aircraft.

The plan to acquire 97 more LCA Mark 1A fighter jets was also announced first by the then Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on foreign soil in Spain when he told ANI about the mega plans to boost the indigenous fighter aircraft orders.

The LCA Mark 1A plane has more advanced avionics and radars than the initial 40 LCAs being supplied to the Air Force.

The indigenous content in the new LCA Mark1As is going to be more than 65 per cent.

The programme has been the harbinger of the Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives of the nation. More importantly, it is a flag bearer of India's self-reliance in the aerospace sector.

The HAL is also set to bag deals for buying over 200 LCA Mark 2s and a similar number of fifth-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

China set to ease rare earth, fertiliser curbs: Foreign Minister Wang Yi

India-China ties have made steady progress: PM Modi after meeting China FM

Putin 'tired' of war, but possible he doesn't want to make a deal: Trump

'Upward trend' in ties with China, says Ajit Doval in talks with Wang Yi

Inside Beijing's military parade: From laser tanks to hypersonic missiles

Topics :Fighter jetHindustan Aeronautics

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 10:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story