Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Putin 'tired' of war, but possible he doesn't want to make a deal: Trump

Putin 'tired' of war, but possible he doesn't want to make a deal: Trump

"I don't think it's going to be a problem, to be honest with you. I think Putin is tired of it. I think they're all tired of it, but you never know," Trump said

U.S. President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Finland's President Alexander Stubb walk during a meeting, amid negotiations to end the Russian war in Ukraine, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 18, 2025 RE
Trump spoke the day after hosting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and European leaders at the White House for talks on his peace efforts, a meeting that followed his summit with Putin in Alaska last Friday.
Reuters WASHINGTON
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 8:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he hoped Vladimir Putin was going to "be good" and move forward toward ending the war in Ukraine, but conceded it was possible the Russian president doesn't want to make a deal.
 
"I don't think it's going to be a problem, to be honest with you. I think Putin is tired of it. I think they're all tired of it, but you never know," Trump said in an interview with the Fox News "Fox & Friends" program. 
Trump spoke the day after hosting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and European leaders at the White House for talks on his peace efforts, a meeting that followed his summit with Putin in Alaska last Friday. 
"We're going to find out about President Putin in the next couple of weeks ... It's possible that he doesn't want to make a deal," Trump said. 
"I hope President Putin is going to be good, and if he's not, it's going to be a rough situation. And I hope that ...President Zelenskiy will do what he has to do. He has to show some flexibility also," he said.
 
Trump has faced sharp criticism from Democrats and others who have warned against placing any trust in Putin. 
â€œPresident Trump must abandon the delusion that Putin is going to engage in good faith to end this conflict," U.S.
Representative Gregory Meeks, the top Democrat on the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee said in a statement, calling for swift action to put real pressure on Russia. 
"He must do what is necessary to end this war, not simply on Putin's terms, but in a way that delivers a just and durable peace in Ukraine," Meeks said. 
On security guarantees for Ukraine that Kyiv and its allies are seeking as part of any peace settlement, Trump said that while Europe was willing to commit troops in some form, the United States would not, although it could provide other assistance.
"There'll be some form of security. It can't be NATO," he said. "They're willing to put people on the ground. We're willing to help them with things, especially, probably, if you could talk about by air." 
Asked what assurances he could give that the U.S. troops would not be on the ground defending Ukraine's border, he said: "You have my assurance. You know, I'm president." Trump said relations between Russia and Europe had been fractured for years, and that was part of the reason the war had gone as long as it had. 
Trump also told Fox News he thought relations between Putin and Zelenskiy might be "a little bit better" or else he would not have pursued their one-on-one meeting. 
Trump said he had called Putin after his talks with the European leaders to help set up a one-on-one meeting between Putin and Zelenskiy that would be followed by a trilateral meeting to include himself. 
The U.S. president said he went into another room to call Putin out of respect for the Russian leader, adding that he had taken the call "very happily" despite the fact that it was 1 a.m. in Moscow. 
"I didn't do it in front of them. I thought that would be disrespectful to President Putin. I wouldn't do that because they have not had the warmest relations. And actually, President Putin wouldn't talk to the people from Europe," he said.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India-China ties have made steady progress: PM Modi after meeting China FM

'Upward trend' in ties with China, says Ajit Doval in talks with Wang Yi

Inside Beijing's military parade: From laser tanks to hypersonic missiles

No change in our position on Taiwan: India rebuts China's Jaishankar claim

Settled 6 wars in 6 months: Trump again claims stopping India-Pak conflict

Topics :Vladimir PutinTrump

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 8:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story