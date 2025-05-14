Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Govt committed to establishing peace in Naxal-affected region: PM Modi

In a post on X, Modi said his government is committed to establishing peace in the Naxal-affected region and connecting it to the mainstream of development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier said the security forces achieved a historic breakthrough in the resolve to make the country Naxal-free with the killing of 31 notorious Naxalites in the Karregutta hills.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 11:55 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the killing of 31 Naxalites along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border underscores that the government's campaign to root out left-wing extremism is moving in the right direction. 

In a post on X, Modi said his government is committed to establishing peace in the Naxal-affected region and connecting it to the mainstream of development. 

Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier said the security forces achieved a historic breakthrough in the resolve to make the country Naxal-free with the killing of 31 notorious Naxalites in the Karregutta hills along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 14 2025 | 11:55 PM IST

