Govt committed to establishing peace in Naxal-affected region: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the killing of 31 Naxalites along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border underscores that the government's campaign to root out left-wing extremism is moving in the right direction.

In a post on X, Modi said his government is committed to establishing peace in the Naxal-affected region and connecting it to the mainstream of development.

Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier said the security forces achieved a historic breakthrough in the resolve to make the country Naxal-free with the killing of 31 notorious Naxalites in the Karregutta hills along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border.