Will continue to consider terrorists, their backers alike: Army chief

Army Chief also broadly said that there has been improvement in India's relations with China in the last one year following talks between the leadership of the two countries

Upendra Dwivedi, Upendra, Dwivedi
Chief of Army Staff Gen Upendra Dwivedi (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 12:46 PM IST
India will continue to consider the terrorists and their supporters alike, and it will respond firmly to terrorism, Chief of Army Staff Gen Upendra Dwivedi said on Monday, in a firm message to Pakistan.

In an interactive session, the Army Chief also broadly said that there has been improvement in India's relations with China in the last one year following talks between the leadership of the two countries.

On cross-border terrorism from Pakistan, Gen Dwivedi said New Delhi has been following a policy of new normal in dealing with Pakistan, and it will be a challenge for the neighbouring country if it continues to support terror groups targeting India.

"India focuses on progress and prosperity. If someone creates obstacles in our course, then we will have to take some action against them," he said.

"We have said that talks and terror can't go together; blood and water cannot follow together. We are for a peaceful process, which we will cooperate with. Until then, we will treat terrorists and their sponsors alike," the Army Chief said.

"Today, India is in a position that it is not scared of any blackmailing," he said, apparently referring to Pakistan's nuclear threat.

"Our new normal in combating terrorism will be a challenge to Pakistan," he said.

The Army Chief said India's political brass has the will to strengthen the country's deterrence capabilities.

"In today's time, our deterrence is very strong. Our deterrence is working," he said.

Gen Dwivedi also said that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir has improved significantly following the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

"After this, political clarity has come. There has been a huge decline in terrorism," he said. The Chief of Army Staff also indicated that President Droupadi Murmu may consider visiting Manipur as the situation in the state is improving.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Indian ArmyIndia Pakistan relationsDefence

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 12:46 PM IST

