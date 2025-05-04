Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Govt has likely cut water flow through Baglihar dam after Indus Treaty halt

Govt has likely cut water flow through Baglihar dam after Indus Treaty halt

India's decision to suspend the decades-old treaty follows the killing of 26 people, mostly tourists, in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam

CCS meeting, Pahalgam attack, Indus
The Baglihar Dam has been a longstanding point of contention between the two neighbours. (PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 04 2025 | 1:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India has stanched the flow of water through the Baglihar Dam on the Chenab River and is planning similar measures at the Kishanganga Dam on the Jhelum River, a source said.

The source familiar with the matter said these hydroelectric dams -- Baglihar in Ramban in Jammu and Kishanganga in north Kashmir -- offer India the ability to regulate the timing of water releases. 

India's decision to suspend the decades-old treaty follows the killing of 26 people, mostly tourists, in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

The Indus Waters Treaty, brokered by the World Bank, has governed the use of the Indus River and its tributaries between India and Pakistan since 1960.

The Baglihar Dam has been a longstanding point of contention between the two neighbours, with Pakistan having sought World Bank arbitration in the past.

The Kishanganga Dam has faced legal and diplomatic scrutiny, especially regarding its impact on the Neelum River, a tributary of the Jhelum.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

'India must blend coercion with diplomacy to shift Pakistan's stance'

Jaishankar highlights India's expanding engagement in Arctic region

India focuses on its strengths in Africa, not competition with China: MEA

Govt set to procure next-generation 'very short range air defence system'

UK stands with India against terrorism, says British culture secy Nandy

Topics :Indus Waters TreatyIndia Pakistan relationsIndus Water TreatyPahalgam attack

First Published: May 04 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story