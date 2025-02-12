Govt plans Rs 5 lakh fine, up to 5 yr jail for illegal entry under new bill

Foreign nationals entering India without a valid passport or visa may soon face imprisonment of up to five years and fines reaching Rs 5 lakh. If entry, stay, or departure is facilitated through forged travel documents, the punishment will range from a minimum of two years to a maximum of seven years, with fines between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 10 lakh.

These measures are part of the Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, set to be introduced in the Lok Sabha, according to a report in The Times of India. The proposed law aims to consolidate existing immigration-related legislation by repealing four acts: the Foreigners Act, 1946; the Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1920; the Registration of Foreigners Act, 1939; and the Immigration (Carriers' Liability) Act, 2000.

Stricter oversight for educational, medical institutions

The Bill includes provisions requiring universities, hospitals, and medical institutions with lodging facilities to report foreign nationals admitted to their institutions to a designated registration officer. Additionally, foreigners overstaying their visa, violating visa conditions, or entering restricted areas may face imprisonment of up to three years or fines of up to Rs 3 lakh, or both.

Transport operators will also be held accountable if found ferrying individuals without valid documents. Immigration officers will have the authority to impose penalties of up to Rs 5 lakh on carriers. If the fine is not paid, authorities may seize or detain the vehicle, whether it be an aircraft, ship, or another mode of transport.

The proposed legislation also grants the central government the power to impose restrictions on specific individuals or groups, including preventing departure from India, barring entry into certain areas, requiring biometric registration, or mandating departure at the individual's own expense.