Govt launches anti-dumping probe on met coke imports from 6 nations

The trade body has said there is no difference in the quality of imported and domestically produced met coke, a key steelmaking ingredient, according to the notification

The commerce ministry, in its notice announcing the probe, has asked interested parties to submit their comments on the matter. | File Image
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 5:58 PM IST
India has initiated an anti-dumping probe over imports of low-ash metallurgical coal, or met coke, from Australia, China, Colombia, Indonesia, Japan and Russia at the behest of an industry body, according to a government notification. 
The Indian Metallurgical Coke Manufacturers Association asked for the investigation into these imports, which have more than doubled over the past four years, due to worries about local companies, the commerce ministry said in a notice dated March 29. 
The trade body has said there is no difference in the quality of imported and domestically produced met coke, a key steelmaking ingredient, according to the notification. 
The association also reiterated its demand for anti-dumping duties on imports from the countries mentioned. 
In December, India, the world's second-biggest producer of crude steel, imposed quantitative curbs with country-specific quotas on imports of low-ash met coke, restricting overseas purchases to 1.4 million metric tons from January to June. 
However, the curbs have alarmed big steel makers who are concerned about the quality of local met coke. ArcelorMittal Nippon recently sued India over the matter, while a court declined JSW Steel's and Trafigura's requests to allow certain shipments. 

The reluctance of steel companies to buy from local met coke producers could prompt the government to extend its restrictions beyond June, Reuters reported in February. 
The commerce ministry, in its notice announcing the probe, has asked interested parties to submit their comments on the matter.
First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 5:58 PM IST

