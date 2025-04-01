Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / 'Time for reciprocity': White House on India's 100% tariff on agri products

The remarks from White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt come a day before US President Donald Trump's proposed reciprocal tariffs come into effect

US-India, US-India flag, US India flag
The announcement has dampened India’s hopes, as the two nations had been negotiating tariff concessions under a proposed bilateral trade agreement | Photo: Shutterstock
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 8:57 AM IST
India has imposed a 100 per cent tariff on agricultural products from the United States, the White House noted on Tuesday (IST).
 
The remarks from White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt come a day before US President Donald Trump’s proposed reciprocal tariffs come into effect.
 
Leavitt stated that the high levies charged by other countries make it “virtually impossible” for US products to be exported to those markets. She added: “Unfortunately, these countries have been ripping off our nation for far too long, and they’ve made, I think, their disdain for the American workers quite clear.”
 
She went on to say that the US faces a 50 per cent tariff from the European Union on its dairy products, a 700 per cent tariff from Japan on its rice, a 100 per cent tariff from India on agricultural goods, and approximately 300 per cent from Canada on American butter and cheese.
 
Reiterating her stance, Leavitt said such high tariffs make it “virtually impossible” for US products to enter these markets and have forced many American businesses to shut down, putting citizens out of work for decades.
 
The press secretary declined to name the countries that will be impacted by the reciprocal tariffs, saying that Trump would make that announcement.

Trump’s stance on reciprocal tariffs

 
President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticised the high tariffs imposed by India and other countries on American goods. His plan to roll out “reciprocal tariffs” on these nations is set to take effect on April 2, which, according to Trump, will be “Liberation Day” for the United States.
 
Earlier, on Monday (IST), Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that these tariffs would apply to all countries, without exception. The announcement has dampened India’s hopes, as the two nations had been negotiating tariff concessions under a proposed bilateral trade agreement. Trump, however, claimed that the US would be “generous” when imposing these duties.
 
Earlier this month, Trump had said these tariffs would be “temporary” and “small ones”, but the “predominant” tariffs, reciprocal in nature, would come into force on April 2 and would be a “big game-changer for our country”.
 
(With inputs from AP)
First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 8:57 AM IST

