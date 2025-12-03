Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Govt sends mobile hospital, medical personnel to cyclone-hit Sri Lanka

Govt sends mobile hospital, medical personnel to cyclone-hit Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has been grappling with widespread flooding, landslides and severe infrastructure collapse, leaving several districts isolated and severely straining the country's disaster-response capacity

Operation Sagar Bandhu
IAF Mi-17 helicopters have also been operating continuously, airlifting more than eight tonnes of relief material | Image: X@adgpi
Press Trust of India Colombo
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 10:28 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

India has sent a mobile field hospital and over 70 medical personnel to Sri Lanka as part of its continuing humanitarian assistance following the devastating floods and landslides triggered by Cyclone Ditwah, the Indian mission here said on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka has been grappling with widespread flooding, landslides and severe infrastructure collapse, leaving several districts isolated and severely straining the country's disaster-response capacity.

As of Tuesday, 465 people have been killed, with 366 missing, in catastrophic floods and landslides caused by extreme weather conditions since November 16.

The Indian High Commission in a social media post said India has sent a "rapidly deployable field hospital" along with over 70 medical personnel to provide urgently required healthcare support in disaster-affected areas.

Citing a social media post by PRO Defence Jammu, it said an Indian Air Force C-17 Globemaster aircraft airlifted the para field hospital, along with equipment and 73 medical personnel from Agra, and landed in Colombo on Tuesday evening to augment ongoing relief efforts.

IAF Mi-17 helicopters have also been operating continuously, airlifting more than eight tonnes of relief material and evacuating 65 survivors, including foreign nationals, critically ill patients and a pregnant woman.

Indian rescue teams are also conducting operations across multiple sites, the mission said.

In Badulla on Tuesday, a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team recovered another body in an exceptionally difficult operation, with remains located beneath layers of compacted debris.

Search efforts at the site are continuing with determination and compassion, it said.

NDRF teams deployed in the Sedawatta and Nadeegama areas near Colombo have rescued more than 43 people so far, and continue to save those trapped in floodwaters ranging between 8 and 10 feet, the High Commission said in a social media post on Tuesday.

Under Operation Sagar Bandhu', Indian teams are prioritising the evacuation of the most vulnerable to ensure every life is brought to safety, it said.

India launched 'Operation Sagar Bandhu' last month, a Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) initiative, to aid Sri Lanka in its recovery from the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vladimir Putin's upcoming visit tests India's US-Russia balancing act

Aim to elevate cooperation with India: Putin ahead of visit to New Delhi

India in talks with Israeli firm for world's 1st computerised rifle system

Putin visit: India, Russia to discuss Su-57 stealth jets, more S-400 units

India to induct nuclear-powered submarine soon: Navy chief Dinesh Tripathi

Topics :India-Sri Lankasri lankaCyclone

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story