Govt studying implications of proposed US curbs on H-1B visas: MEA

The ministry said the implications of the measure are being studied, including by Indian industry, which has already issued an initial assessment

immigration, visa, travel
Aman Sahu New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2025 | 7:35 PM IST
Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday said that the government is examining reports of proposed restrictions on the United States (US) H-1B visa program, noting that the move could affect industry and families on both sides. 
The ministry said the implications of the measure are being studied, including by Indian industry, which has already issued an initial assessment. 
It stressed that businesses in both countries depend on the exchange of skilled talent, which has boosted innovation, economic growth and competitiveness. Policymakers, it added, will weigh the step in light of the “mutual benefits” and strong people-to-people ties between India and the US.
 
The MEA also underlined possible humanitarian consequences, saying the proposed curbs could disrupt families, and expressed hope that US authorities would take steps to address such concerns.  The statement came following the Trump administration’s decision to introduce major changes to the H-1B visa programme, including a new annual fee of $100,000 for every approved applicant. The step is expected to alter the way US companies employ foreign skilled workers and will have a significant impact on Indian IT professionals, who make up the largest share of H-1B holders.
     

Topics :MEAMinistry of External AffairsH-1B visasUnited States

First Published: Sep 20 2025 | 7:10 PM IST

