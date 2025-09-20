'Not on the radar': Pak Defence Min Asif denies nuclear link in Saudi pact

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has denied the possibility of nuclear cooperation as part of the new defence pact signed with Saudi Arabia earlier this week, saying such weapons were "not on the radar", according to news agency Reuters.

His comments came after his interview with Geo TV, where he said, “Let me make one point clear about Pakistan's nuclear capability- that capability was established long ago when we conducted tests. Since then, we have forces trained for the battle.”

He further said that Pakistan’s capabilities would be made available to Saudi Arabia under the new agreement. “What we have, and the capabilities we possess, will be made available to (Saudi Arabia) according to this agreement," he said.

However, in a separate conversation with news agency Reuters, the defence minister dismissed the possibility of nuclear cooperation being part of the pact, calling such weapons “not on the radar". ALSO READ: Entry of other Arab countries in Pak-Saudi defence pact not ruled out: Asif When asked about the remarks, Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan avoided a direct answer, stating only that Pakistan’s nuclear doctrine has “evolved and continues to do so". Joint response clause in agreement In his interview to Geo TV, Asif also underlined the pact’s central provision, noting that aggression against either country would trigger a collective response. “If either Pakistan or Saudi Arabia is attacked from anywhere, it will be considered an attack on both nations, and we will respond together,” he said.

The Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement, signed earlier this week in Riyadh, formalises this understanding. The deal consolidates decades of military and security ties, pledging joint defence in case of any external attack. Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar revealed that other states have expressed interest in similar arrangements. “It is premature to say something, but after this development, other countries have also expressed a desire for similar arrangements. But such things follow a due process. Even with Saudi Arabia, it took several months to finalise,” he told reporters in London, as quoted by Geo News. Pakistan, Saudi Arabia’s defence pact The agreement was signed during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s state visit to Saudi Arabia, where he held talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at Al-Yamamah Palace. Delegations from both sides reviewed bilateral relations before formalising the pact.

According to the joint statement, the agreement "reflects the shared commitment of both nations to enhance their security and to achieve security and peace in the region and the world", and provides a framework for expanded defence cooperation, including training, exercises, and intelligence sharing. ALSO READ: Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defence pact: What does it mean for India's security? For Pakistan, the pact strengthens ties with one of its closest Gulf allies. For Saudi Arabia, it cements relations with a country that maintains one of the largest standing armies in the Muslim world. India monitors implications Reacting to the pact, India said that it will carefully evaluate the agreement’s impact on regional stability and its own security.