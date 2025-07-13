Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Happy with progress in bilateral initiatives: EAM to Singapore Deputy PM

Happy with progress in bilateral initiatives: EAM to Singapore Deputy PM

Jaishankar also met Chairman-designate of Temasek Holdings Teo Chee Hean, during which they discussed the investment opportunities in India. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Singapore
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2025 | 6:39 PM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said he was glad to note the steady progress" in various bilateral initiatives with Singapore as he met Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong here.

Jaishankar is on a three-day visit to Singapore and China.

Good to catch-up with Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, Jaishankar said in a social media post, and added that he was glad to note the steady progress in various bilateral initiatives.

The external affairs minister also said that he looked forward to the 3rd India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR).

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar met his counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan and said, Singapore is at the heart of our Act East Policy. Always insightful to exchange views there.

Posting about the meeting on X, Balakrishnan said, "As the world inexorably transitions into multipolarity, India will play an increasingly important role as one of these major poles of opportunity." 

  He also said he looked forward to seeing Jaishanakar in New Delhi for the 3rd ISMR.

The inaugural meeting of the ISMR took place in New Delhi in September 2022 while the second round of ISMR was held in Singapore in August last year.

Jaishankar also met Chairman-designate of Temasek Holdings Teo Chee Hean, during which they discussed the investment opportunities in India.

Following his Singapore visit, Jaishankar will travel to China to attend a conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the Chinese city of Tianjin.

It would be Jaishankar's first visit to China after the ties between the two countries came under severe strain following the 2020 military standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

First Published: Jul 13 2025 | 6:39 PM IST

