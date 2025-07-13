Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / BrahMos Aerospace plant will boost India's self-reliance: Rajnath Singh

BrahMos Aerospace plant will boost India's self-reliance: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlights the impact of the new BrahMos Aerospace plant in Lucknow, which will contribute to India's defence self-reliance and create employment

Lucknow: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses an event on the birth anniversary of former Uttar Pradesh CM Chandrabhanu Gupta, in Lucknow, Sunday, July 13, 2025. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)
New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 13 2025
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday stated that the newly inaugurated BrahMos Aerospace centre in Lucknow would help make the country self-reliant in the defence sector while also creating employment opportunities.
 
Singh made these remarks at an event in Lucknow, where he unveiled a statue of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister (CM) Chandra Bhanu Gupta at the National PG College and released a postage stamp.
 
"Just a few days ago, I inaugurated the integration and testing facility of BrahMos Aerospace in Lucknow. This facility will strengthen our country's self-reliance in the defence sector and also create employment," Singh said.
 
Singh inaugurated the facility on 11 May, when tensions were escalating between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor. 
 
During the inauguration, Singh remarked: “BrahMos is not just a weapon. It is a message of the Indian armed forces’ strength, deterrence capability, resilience, and commitment to safeguarding our borders.”
 
The ₹300-crore facility, part of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC), was launched on National Technology Day, marking the anniversary of India’s 1998 nuclear tests at Pokhran. The unit aims to produce 80 to 100 supersonic cruise missiles annually.
 
While reflecting on the Kakori train robbery carried out against the British Raj, which will mark its 100th anniversary in 2025, Rajnath Singh noted that the centenary year would be celebrated grandly in Lucknow.
 
"Kakori is located a short distance from Lucknow, and Lucknow has a very close relationship with this historical event. Therefore, my effort will be to celebrate the centenary year of the Kakori incident in a grand manner in the city as well as other places," Singh said. 
 
He further applauded the infrastructure development in Uttar Pradesh, stating that it was changing the perception of the state.
 
"Historical changes are taking place in infrastructure. Expressways, airports, metro, medical colleges — all are presenting a new picture of development," the defence minister said.
 
Singh, who is the Lok Sabha Member of Parliament from Lucknow, also praised former Uttar Pradesh CM Chandra Bhanu Gupta.
 
Gupta was the third CM of Uttar Pradesh and served four times in the post, although he never completed a full five-year tenure.
 
Singh said: "Chandra Bhanu Gupta ji started as a simple worker in the freedom movement and made a place in the hearts of millions of people through his sacrifice, commitment, and leadership. Chandra Bhanu Gupta's life tells us that power does not mean only position or authority, but responsibility, sacrifice, and protecting the interests of the public."
 

First Published: Jul 13 2025

