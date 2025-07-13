BrahMos Aerospace plant will boost India's self-reliance: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday stated that the newly inaugurated BrahMos Aerospace centre in Lucknow would help make the country self-reliant in the defence sector while also creating employment opportunities.

Singh made these remarks at an event in Lucknow, where he unveiled a statue of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister (CM) Chandra Bhanu Gupta at the National PG College and released a postage stamp.

"Just a few days ago, I inaugurated the integration and testing facility of BrahMos Aerospace in Lucknow. This facility will strengthen our country's self-reliance in the defence sector and also create employment," Singh said.

Singh inaugurated the facility on 11 May, when tensions were escalating between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor. During the inauguration, Singh remarked: "BrahMos is not just a weapon. It is a message of the Indian armed forces' strength, deterrence capability, resilience, and commitment to safeguarding our borders." The ₹300-crore facility, part of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC), was launched on National Technology Day, marking the anniversary of India's 1998 nuclear tests at Pokhran. The unit aims to produce 80 to 100 supersonic cruise missiles annually.

While reflecting on the Kakori train robbery carried out against the British Raj, which will mark its 100th anniversary in 2025, Rajnath Singh noted that the centenary year would be celebrated grandly in Lucknow. "Kakori is located a short distance from Lucknow, and Lucknow has a very close relationship with this historical event. Therefore, my effort will be to celebrate the centenary year of the Kakori incident in a grand manner in the city as well as other places," Singh said. He further applauded the infrastructure development in Uttar Pradesh, stating that it was changing the perception of the state.