Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Maldives to launch India's RuPay service amid turbulence in bilateral ties

Maldives to launch India's RuPay service amid turbulence in bilateral ties

Last week, a news portal, CorporateMaldives.com, reported that Saeed conveyed that the card will be formally utilised for transactions denominated in rupees within Maldivian territory

Rupay
Press Trust of India Male
2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 7:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Notwithstanding the turbulence in their bilateral ties, the Maldives will soon launch India's RuPay service, which a senior minister has said "will bolster the Maldivian Rufiyaa."

RuPay, a product of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), is the first of its global card payment network in India, with wide acceptance at ATMs, POS devices, and e-commerce websites across India.

Minister of Economic Development and Trade Mohamed Saeed while announcing how both India and China have agreed to use local currency in bilateral trade, spoke about the upcoming launch of India's RuPay.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The upcoming launch of India's RuPay service is anticipated to further bolster the Maldivian rufiyaa (MVR), Saeed told state-run PSM News on Wednesday. He also emphasised that addressing the dollar issue and reinforcing the MVR is a top priority for the current administration.

However, there has been no announcement of any date for the launch.

Last week, a news portal, CorporateMaldives.com, reported that Saeed conveyed that the card will be formally utilised for transactions denominated in rupees within Maldivian territory.
 

We are currently engaged in discussions with India to explore avenues for facilitating payments in rupees, the minister said.

An India-Maldives joint statement during the official visit of the then President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih to India in August 2022 said: The two leaders welcomed the ongoing work to operationalize the usage of Rupay Cards in Maldives and agreed to consider further measures to boost bilateral travel and tourism and economic inter-linkages.

Over the last few years, multiple banks and payment companies from across various countries have partnered with NPCI International Payments Ltd (NIPL), the international arm of NPCI, to accept UPI and RuPay in one form or the other.

Ever since the pro-China President Mohamed Muizzu assumed power last November, the relations between the Maldives and India have soured. The repatriation of 80 plus Indian military personnel manning three aviation platforms earlier this month from the archipelago nation at his insistence has left a bitter note on bilateral ties.

Also Read

'India our 911 call', says former Maldives minister amid row. Top points

Explained: Why does President Muizzu want Indian troops out of Maldives?

As India-Maldives row heats up, all you need to know about Lakshadweep

Amid strained ties, Maldives Prez Muizzu seeks debt relief from India

Maldives Prez Muizzu arrives in China, set to sign several agreements

Agniveer scheme: Army carries out internal review, may propose changes

Taiwan scrambles jets, puts missile on alert over China's military drills

Israel plans to ban diplomatic visits and visas for Norway, Ireland, Spain

Leaders of South Korea, China, Japan to meet Monday for trilateral talks

Israel to revive ceasefire talks with Hamas after outcry on abduction video

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :India Maldives tiesMaldivesIndia Maldives tradeRuPay

First Published: May 23 2024 | 7:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story