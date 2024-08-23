Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / 'Huge potential to increase agri collaboration between India, Africa'

'Huge potential to increase agri collaboration between India, Africa'

Sahney, who is also a Rajya Sabha member from Punjab, said this while addressing a session on India-Africa Business Conclave here on August 22

Vikramjit Singh Sahney takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Mon
Vikramjit Singh Sahney takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Mon
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 8:27 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Large arable land in the African continent offers huge scope for collaboration between India and Africa in the agriculture sector, BRICS Agri Business Council Vikramjit Singh Sahney has said.

He said that Africa can be a reservoir for the supply of pulses, oilseeds and other agri products like millets.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"There is large arable land still unutilised in Africa which can be put to fertile use through agri inputs and India can help develop the whole Agri Value chain in various African countries," he added.

Sahney, who is also a Rajya Sabha member from Punjab, said this while addressing a session on India-Africa Business Conclave here on August 22.

He also highlighted that the manufacturing growth and services sector can be a game changer for Africa's youth which has got the world's largest young population.

Sahney added that India can also help various startups in Africa in cities like Lagos, Nairobi and Cape Town which are hubs of becoming startup capitals.

More From This Section

India-US can ensure global peace, prosperity, stability: Rajnath Singh

PM Modi repeats India stance, bats for diplomacy to end Russia-Ukraine war

India, Ukraine ink 4 agreements during PM Modi's visit to war-hit nation

Zelenskyy warmly welcomes PM Modi during latter's historic Ukraine visit

PM Modi highlights Gandhi's message of peace ahead of talks with Zelenskyy

Emphasising the importance of cooperation in skill development to foster human capital growth in Africa, he suggested leveraging institutions like the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and other IT companies to provide skills through initiatives such as Skill India Mission and e-skill portals.

"This would enhance employability among African youth and provide skilled labour to African trade and industry," he said.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Union govt urges states to adopt new tech initiatives for better farm data

PM Modi to release 109 high yielding, climate resilient varieties of crops

Uttar Pradesh govt set to launch Rs 4,000 cr agriculture business project

Premium

Draft policy proposes easier lending, new mandis for FPOs; Is it enough?

Centre to invest Rs 18,000 crore to build agri-export clusters: Chouhan

Topics :agriculture economyBRICSIndia-Africa

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 8:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story