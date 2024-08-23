India-US can ensure global peace, prosperity, stability: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is on an official visit to Washington, on Friday said India and the US, together, are a formidable force which can ensure peace, prosperity and stability in the world. While interacting with the Indian diaspora here, Singh described India and the US as "natural allies", which are "destined to be strong partners", and this collaboration is growing continuously. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "India and the US are the two forces which can bring peace, prosperity and stability in the world," the defence minister said. Singh, who arrived here on Thursday on a four-day official visit, re-asserted the fact that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's stature has grown on the global stage.

Earlier, India's words at international fora were not heeded; but today, the whole world listens carefully, he said.

Singh pointed out that before 2014, India was among the Fragile Five' nations, as coined by investment firm Morgan Stanley, and today it finds itself among the Fabulous Five' economies of the world.

More From This Section

He cited the firm's recent report, which says that India will become the third largest economy by 2027. He stressed that the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic ensured that the Indian economy was not adversely impacted as compared to other countries.

Singh highlighted the fact that the government has successfully brought 25 crore people above poverty line. He added that as per latest data, retail inflation fell to a five-year low of 3.54% and foreign exchange reserves have reached an all-time high of USD 675 billion.

The defence minister enumerated the steps taken by the government to achieve Aatmanirbharta' in defence, including the notification of Positive Indigenisation Lists comprising over 5,000 items. He emphasised that the consistent efforts are being made to ensure that state-of-the-art defence items are manufactured on Indian soil by domestic companies.

Singh acknowledged the fact that the defence exports, which were Rs 600 crore before the current government came to power, have now risen significantly to over Rs 21,000 crore. He added that due to the measures taken to promote innovation, the number of start-ups in the country rapidly increased to 1.20 lakh from around 400 in 2014. He credited these achievements to the willpower along with the policies and planning of the government.

Voicing Prime Minister Modi's vision, he said: We want to develop India into a strong, secure and prosperous nation.

Singh concluded the address by urging the Indian community in the US to work with honesty and dedication, in line with the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (The World is One Family).

Meanwhile, in a post on X Singh said he had a lively interaction with the Indian community at Washington DC.

"It's heartwarming to see how the Indian community continues to cherish and uphold their cultural values and maintain their connection to their roots," he said, sharing some photographs from the event.

Coinciding with Singh's arrival, senior defence officials from both sides signed two major agreements - Security of Supplies Arrangement (SOSA) and Memorandum of Agreement regarding the Assignment of Liaison Officers.