IMF urges peacetime planning as defence spending risks economic imbalances

According to the ‘World Economic Outlook in the Shadow of War’, defence spending could go up further owing to geopolitical uncertainties, after already having risen to record levels since the Cold war (that ended in 1991). The IMF cautions governments against economic imbalance in the event of a defence-spending boom.

This is relevant to India, the most populous developing country and among the world’s top five defence spenders and importers. India currently spends below 2 per cent of its gross domestic product (GDP) — over $4 trillion — on defence. It is the world’s fourth-largest economy but ranks among the lowest in personal income. India’s social realities are different from advanced economies and it faces significant strategic challenges in its immediate neighbourhood.