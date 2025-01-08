Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Imran Khan's PTI agrees to 3rd round of talks with govt to ease tensions

The development came a day after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders on Tuesday demanded unrestricted access to the party founder, Khan, as a precondition for engaging in the next round of talks

The government and PTI leaders began formal talks last month and so far two rounds have been held and the third was expected this week but differences popped up. | Photo: Reuters
Press Trust of India
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 8:51 PM IST
Pakistan's jailed former minister Imran Khan's party on Wednesday said it will participate in the third round of talks with the government to help ease political tensions in the country. 
The development came a day after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders on Tuesday demanded unrestricted access to the party founder, Khan, as a precondition for engaging in the next round of talks with the government. 
Speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, PTI Chairman Gohar Khan said Khan has allowed the option for the party leaders to meet with the government's negotiation committee if they could not meet with him directly and has also instructed the party to submit their demands in writing to the government. 
The government and PTI leaders began formal talks last month and so far two rounds have been held and the third was expected this week but differences popped up after the PTI leaders were not allowed to meet Khan on Tuesday. Khan has been in prison since August 2023. 
Gohar said Khan stated that the party would devise a strategy if future meetings with him were not allowed. He also instructed the PTI negotiators to clearly convey the demands. 
He quoted Khan as saying that the focus of these negotiations would be specific: the formation of a commission to probe May 9, 2023 and Nov 26, 2024 violence and the release of PTI workers. 
Gohar also said that PTI would accept invitations from any friendly country. If the head of a friendly country visits Pakistan and the government extends an invitation, PTI would also accept that, he said. 

Gohar said discussions had been held about Khan's potential release by January 20, but these discussions had not progressed to any conclusion, adding that no formal agreement or offer has been made by any official body or individual. 
Earlier, Khan's sister Aleema Khan told the media that PTI leader and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur had approached Khan with a proposal to relocate to his residence for house arrest. But Gohar said no such offer was made by Gandapur. 
Separately, Advisor to PM Rana Sanaullah told the media on Wednesday that talks would be held with the PTI once National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq returns from abroad. Sadiq is facilitating the talks. 
PTI has been at loggerheads with the government, accusing it of "stealing" the mandate of the general election held on Feb 8 last year. But talks began between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led ruling coalition and the PTI last month, igniting hopes of pulling the country out of political uncertainty.   
First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 8:51 PM IST

