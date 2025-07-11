India, Asean adopt new 5-year action plan at foreign ministers' meeting

Minister of State for External Affairs, MoS Pabitra Margherita, co-chaired the Asean-India Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Malaysia on Thursday. The Meeting saw the adoption of a new Asean-India Plan of Action for the next five years.

In a post on X, he described the meeting as productive, which he had co-chaired with Theresa P Lazaro of the Philippines.

MoS Margherita noted that the meeting resulted in the adoption of a new Asean-India Plan of Action for 2026-2030, which aims to expand cooperation further and give impetus to the comprehensive strategic partnership between India and Asean.

Highlighting that as celebrations of the Asean-India Year of Tourism are on, MoS Margherita said that discussions also took place on enhancing people-to-people relations.

Other areas which featured in discussions included proposals for cooperation in the digital field, disaster management, defence, economy, maritime and health. MoS Margherita held a meeting with the Secretary General of Asean, Kao Kim Hourn, on the margins of the Foreign Ministers' Meet. In a post on X, he said, "Had a very cordial meeting with Secretary General of Asean, Dr. Kao Kim Hourn, today on the margin of the Asean-India Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Appreciated his personal commitment as the head of the Asean Secretariat in facilitating implementation of decisions of leaders towards strengthening our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership."

MoS Margherita also met the Foreign Minister of Vietnam, Bui Thanh Son, on the sidelines of the Foreign Ministers' Meet. He also held interaction with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia. Upon meeting Philippines' Foreign Affairs' Secretary, Theresa P Lazaro, MoS Margeherita said, "Glad to meet Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines, H.E. Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro SecLazaro, in the margins of Asean-India Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Malaysia. Acknowledging the long standing friendship and 75 years of diplomatic relationship between our countries, we discussed ways to further strengthen our bilateral cooperation. Thanked the Philippines for solidarity with India in its fight against terrorism."