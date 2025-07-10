Kapil Sharma’s newly opened café in Surrey, Canada, was targeted in a shooting. Khalistani terrorist Harjit Singh Laddi claimed responsibility. No injuries were reported; the investigation is ongoing.

At least nine gunshots were fired at comedian Kapil Sharma’s newly opened café in Canada, just a few days after it began operations. No injuries have been reported, according to a report by NDTV.

The attack took place at Kap’s Café, located in Surrey, British Columbia. The eatery marks Sharma’s debut in the restaurant business, with his wife Ginni Chatrath also playing a role in the venture.

Khalistani terrorist claims responsibility

Khalistani extremist Harjit Singh Laddi has claimed responsibility for the shooting. Authorities say he is among the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) most wanted individuals and is linked to the banned organisation Babbar Khalsa International.

He ordered the shooting due to being offended by a past remark made by Sharma, the report added. CCTV captures the attack A video from Wednesday night (local time in Canada) shows a man inside a vehicle firing multiple rounds at the café’s window in rapid succession. Following the incident, police and forensic teams arrived promptly, and investigations are currently underway. Harjit Singh Laddi is also wanted by Indian authorities for his alleged involvement in the killing of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Vikas Prabhakar, also known as Vikas Bagga. The VHP leader was shot dead at his shop in Punjab’s Rupnagar district in April 2024.

Concerns over extremist activity in Canada Last month, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) stated that Khalistani extremists have been planning violent acts in India while operating from Canada. "Khalistani extremists continue to use Canada as a base for the promotion, fundraising, or planning of violence primarily in India," the agency said. India has long expressed concern about Khalistani elements using Canadian soil to carry out anti-India activities. New Delhi has often criticised the lack of decisive action from Ottawa. India’s stance on free speech and extremism Last year, speaking on the issue, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar had said, “Our biggest problem right now is in Canada. Because in Canada, the party in power and other parties have given these kinds of extremism, separatism, and advocates of violence a certain legitimacy in the name of free speech. When you tell them something, their answer is ‘no, we are a democratic country, and it is free speech’.”