India backs 2 state solution for Palestine issue: Jaishankar at Brics meet

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday voiced concerns over the continuing conflict in West Asia, stressing the need for a two-state solution to the Palestine issue, in his national statement at the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

Speaking on the Israel-Palestine issue, Jaishankar said, "India supports a two - state solution where the Palestine issue is concerned."

Jaishankar said the tensions in the Gulf region, including threats to maritime traffic and energy infrastructure, underline the fragile security environment.

"The conflict in West Asia merits particular attention. Continuing tensions, risks to maritime traffic, and disruptions to energy infrastructure highlight the fragility of the situation," he said.

The External Affairs Minister also highlighted instability in other parts of the region, including Lebanon, Syria, Sudan, Yemen and Libya. "Lebanon and Syria face continuing challenges. The conflict in Sudan imposes a heavy human cost. Yemen presents humanitarian concerns and maritime risks, while stability in Libya remains important," he said. Jaishankar stressed that these crises required sustained international cooperation and diplomatic engagement. "Taken together, they underline a clear reality: stability cannot be selective, and peace cannot be piecemeal," he said. "It is essential to uphold international law, protect civilians, and avoid targeting public infrastructure. India stands ready to contribute constructively to de-escalation efforts and to support initiatives aimed at restoring stability," the minister added.

Earlier on May 10, the Israeli government decided not to advance a proposed bill aimed at repealing the Oslo Accords following instructions from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to a report by The Times of Israel. The news report said the Ministerial Committee for Legislation declined to support the bill, which had been introduced by Knesset member Limor Son Har-Melech. An Israeli official quoted by The Times of Israel said Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs told ministers that "this bill requires coordination and cooperation with the Americans." "The Government of Israel decided on Sunday not to move forward with the bill proposed by Knesset Member Limor Son Har-Melech, which sought to cancel the Oslo Agreements in order to allow the establishment of settlements in Areas A and B in Judea and Samaria," the source said, according to the Times of Israel.