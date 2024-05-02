Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India blasts USCIRF, describes it as 'biased' entity with political agenda

India blasts USCIRF, describes it as 'biased' entity with political agenda

In its latest annual report, the USCIRF has criticised India for alleged violations of religious freedom as well as on certain other issues

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Photo: ANI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 7:17 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India on Thursday came down hard on the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) and said it continues to publish its propaganda on the country "masquerading" as part of an annual report.

In an unusually sharp reaction to the USCIRF's latest report that has criticised India for alleged violations of religious freedom, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the organisation is known to be a "biased" entity with a political agenda.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"The US Commission on International Religious Freedom is known as a biased organisation with a political agenda. They continue to publish their propaganda on India masquerading as part of an annual report," Jaiswal said.

"We really have no expectation that the USCIRF will even seek to understand India's diverse, pluralistic and democratic ethos," he added.

"Their efforts to interfere in the largest electoral exercise of the world will never succeed," Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

In its latest annual report, the USCIRF has criticised India for alleged violations of religious freedom as well as on certain other issues.

Also Read

USCIRF raises concern over notification of rules to implement CAA

Randhir Jaiswal takes over as Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson

IND-ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes 3rd youngest Indian to hit double ton

IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Jaiswal smashes Anderson and records on his way to 200

I was just sleeping, waking up, and working; it's a great feeling: Jaiswal

India lodges protest with China over infra development in Shaksgam valley

India, New Zealand look to boost collaboration in pharma, digital trade

Govt to train 1,500 civil servants of Bangladesh in next five years

Houthis may strike more ships beyond Red Sea: Bad news for exports?

India, Israel conduct security drill to counter potential future threats

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :religious freedomMinistry of External AffairsMEA

First Published: May 02 2024 | 7:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story