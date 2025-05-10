India foiled Pakistan's 'cowardly act' of targeting civilian infra: MEA

The Indian armed forces have responded decisively to a series of provocative actions by Pakistan along the western border, including air intrusions, missile strikes, and the deliberate targeting of civilian infrastructure, according to senior Indian military and diplomatic officials.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh on Saturday confirmed that the Pakistan military had “continued their provocation, carrying out aggressive actions and employing multiple threat vectors” across the Line of Control (LoC) and the international border. These included the use of drones, long-range weapons, and fighter jets to strike both civilian and military targets.

“Air intrusions, heavy-calibre shelling, and drone attacks were attempted from Srinagar to Naliya at more than 26 locations,” she said. In what she described as a “cowardly act”, Pakistan also targeted civilian facilities such as medicare centres and schools at airbases in Srinagar, Avantipur, and Udhampur. While Indian forces successfully neutralised most of the threats, limited damage was sustained at air force stations in Udhampur, Pathankot, Adampur, and Bhuj.

Several high-speed missile strikes were noticed after 1:40 am on Saturday across multiple airbases in Punjab. In response, Indian armed forces conducted calibrated precision strikes, targeting only identified military assets within Pakistan.

Indian armed forces carried out a precision strike only at identified military targets," Wing Commander Singh noted, adding that Pakistan's subsequent claims about the destruction of Indian S-400 systems and airfields in Surat and Sirsa are "false" and part of a broader "malicious misinformation campaign".

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi highlighted the scale of the Pakistani offensive, stating: “Pakistan has used drones, long-range weapons, loitering munitions and fighter jets to attack India's military sites... They damaged our equipment and personnel at air force bases in Udhampur, Bhuj, Pathankot, and Bathinda.”

Despite these attacks, she confirmed that Indian defences had neutralised many incoming threats.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri condemned Pakistan’s actions, calling them “provocations and escalation”. He reiterated that India’s response had been “responsible and measured”, even as fresh attacks continued early this morning. Misri also dismissed Islamabad’s claims of successful strikes on Indian military installations as “heavy on lies, misinformation, and propaganda”.

Amid intelligence inputs suggesting Pakistan is moving troops into forward deployment zones, Indian armed forces remain on high operational alert.

“All hostile actions have been effectively countered and responded to appropriately,” Wing Commander Singh said.

She added that India remains committed to non-escalation, “provided it is reciprocated by the Pakistan military”.