Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Govt official killed, two staff members injured in Pak shelling in J&K

Govt official killed, two staff members injured in Pak shelling in J&K

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, Raj Kumar Thapa and his two staff members were seriously injured when an artillery shell hit his residence in Rajouri town, the officials said

Shelling, Pakistan Shelling, Firing, Damage, Operation Sindoor
People stand near buildings hit by Pakistani shelling | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 7:36 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A senior government official was killed and his two staff members were critically injured in Pakistani shelling in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir early Saturday, officials said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, Raj Kumar Thapa and his two staff members were seriously injured when an artillery shell hit his residence in Rajouri town, the officials said.

They were rushed to the Government Medical College. Thapa succumbed to his injuries while the condition of his staff members is stated to be critical, according to the officials.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condoled Thapa's death.

"Devastating news from Rajouri. We have lost a dedicated officer of the J&K Administration Services. Just yesterday he was accompanying the Deputy CM around the district & attended the online meeting I chaired.

"Today the residence of the officer was hit by Pak shelling as they targeted Rajouri town killing our Additional District Development Commissioner Sh Raj Kumar Thappa. I've no words to express my shock & sadness at this terrible loss of life. May his soul rest in peace," the chief minister said in a post on X.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Operation Sindoor LIVE: Pakistan launches fresh drone attacks on 26 locations; attempts thwarted

Pak drone attacks foiled in Punjab; three of family injured in Ferozepur

IMF approves disbursement of $1 bn loan to Pakistan despite India's warning

DGCA says 32 airports shut for civilian flight operations till May 15

India abstains from IMF vote on Pakistan loan; flags terror financing

Topics :Omar AbdullahJammu and KashmirIndia-Pak conflictOperation Sindoor

First Published: May 10 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story