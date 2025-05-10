Saudi seeks to de-escalate India-Pak tensions, end military confrontations

Saudi Arabia early Saturday said it was making efforts to de-escalate tensions between India and Pakistan, end current military confrontations, and promote the resolution of all disputes through dialogue and diplomatic channels.
In a brief statement, the Foreign Ministry said that upon the directives of the Saudi leadership, Al-Jubeir visited India and Pakistan on May 8 and 9 as part of the Kingdom's "ongoing efforts to de-escalate tensions, end current military confrontations, and promote the resolution of all disputes through dialogue and diplomatic channels".