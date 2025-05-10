Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Saudi seeks to de-escalate India-Pak tensions, end military confrontations

Saudi Foreign Ministry said Al-Jubeir visited India and Pakistan on May 8-9 to de-escalate tensions, end military confrontations, and promote dispute resolution through dialogue and diplomacy

The tensions have escalated between India and Pakistan after India attacked terror infrastructure in Pakistan |(Photo: Shutterstock)
Saudi Arabia early Saturday said it was making efforts to de-escalate tensions between India and Pakistan, end current military confrontations, and promote the resolution of all disputes through dialogue and diplomatic channels. 
 
In a brief statement, the Foreign Ministry said that upon the directives of the Saudi leadership, Al-Jubeir visited India and Pakistan on May 8 and 9 as part of the Kingdom's "ongoing efforts to de-escalate tensions, end current military confrontations, and promote the resolution of all disputes through dialogue and diplomatic channels".
