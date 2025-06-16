Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India, Cyprus unite on sovereignty, seek peace amid rising global strain

India, Cyprus unite on sovereignty, seek peace amid rising global strain

PM Narendra Modi became the first Indian PM to visit Cyprus in over two decades; honoured with the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III for strengthening bilateral relations

PM Modi receives Cyprus' top honour
PM Modi receives Cyprus’ top civilian honour, Order of Makarios III, during his visit. (Photo: X/BJP4India)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 5:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides reaffirmed their commitment to respecting each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity during Modi’s two-day visit to Cyprus from June 15–16. Amid global geopolitical tensions, both leaders emphasised the importance of upholding international law, including the UN Charter and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and called for the peaceful resolution of conflicts. 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit marked the first by an Indian Prime Minister to Cyprus in 23 years as a part of his three-nation tour, which includes stops in Croatia and Canada, where he is scheduled to attend the G7 Summit. On Monday, Cyprus conferred its highest civilian honour — the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III — on PM Modi in recognition of his contributions to strengthening bilateral ties. 
This is PM Modi’s first foreign visit following ‘Operation Sindoor’, which targeted terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7. 
 

  PM Modi in Cyprus: Focus on economic cooperation, investment

At a business meeting in Limassol, Modi highlighted India’s growing economic stature as the world’s fifth-largest economy and invited Cypriot businesses to invest in sectors like infrastructure, digital payments, AI, manufacturing, and green energy. Calling Cyprus a “reliable partner”, he stressed the importance of closer commercial cooperation and innovation partnerships. Both leaders reaffirmed their “unwavering support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations”, a key message amid ongoing geopolitical challenges. 
This message holds special importance given Cyprus’ ongoing conflict with Turkiye, where questions about control of land and sea areas have remained unresolved for decades.

Cyprus- Turkiye conflict

Cyprus and Turkiye have a long-running territorial dispute that began after Turkiye invaded northern Cyprus in 1974, following a coup aimed at uniting the island with Greece. Since then, Cyprus has been divided, with the northern part controlled by a Turkish-backed administration, recognised only by Turkiye. 
Tensions persist over territorial waters and energy resources. Turkiye disputes Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ) claims, objecting to offshore drilling and asserting overlapping rights, particularly in areas with significant gas reserves. Diplomatic efforts continue, but a resolution remains elusive as both sides hold firm to their positions.
 

India-Cyprus relationship: Strengthening ties across sectors

India and Cyprus agreed to institutionalise regular political dialogue through their foreign ministries and reaffirmed commitment to a peaceful, UN-led resolution to the Cyprus issue based on a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation. Both sides emphasised avoiding unilateral actions and fostering conditions for meaningful negotiations. 
On security, the leaders condemned all forms of terrorism and expressed zero tolerance for cross-border threats. Cyprus strongly supported India after the recent terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. They called for dismantling terror networks, cutting off financing, and expediting a global convention against terrorism. Defence ties between the nations will deepen, focusing on cybersecurity, maritime security, and crisis response. 
The leaders endorsed the India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor, with Cyprus offering to serve as a regional logistics hub. Both countries also pledged to boost trade, innovation, and research collaboration. 
They plan to enhance tourism, finalise a mobility programme by 2025, and implement a five-year Action Plan to guide future cooperation.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jaishankar, UAE FM discuss West Asia situation, ways to reduce escalation

China's nuclear arsenal growing fastest globally, may hit 1,500 by 2035

PM Modi arrives in Canada for G7 Summit today amid hopes of diplomatic thaw

Very normal to see diversion by F-35B: IAF on British jet emergency landing

Monitoring situation, keeping in touch with Indian students in Iran: MEA

Topics :Narendra ModiIndia-CyprusCyprusBS Web Reportsbilateral ties

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story